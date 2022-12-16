National Football League
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos

2 hours ago

The Arizona Cardinals head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 15 NFL matchup. 

The Cardinals were defeated by the New England Patriots on Monday night, while the Broncos were corralled by the Kansas City Chiefs in their weekend matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cardinals-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

NFL Week 15: Should you bet the under for the Broncos and Cardinals this weekend?

NFL Week 15: Should you bet the under for the Broncos and Cardinals this weekend?
See who Sammy P likes in this matchup!

RELATED: Week 15 lines

Cardinals at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.57 total); Broncos -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Denver Broncos
DEN

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

Russell Wilson is questionable, and I'm going off the assumption he won’t play on Sunday. That leaves Brett Rypien. We last saw Rypien start in Week 7 vs. the Jets. He averaged just 4.9 YPA but threw the ball 46 times and recorded 0:1 TD: INTs. However, the Cardinals defense is far worse than the Jets defense.   

The Cardinals will be starting Colt McCoy, who is filling in for the injured Kyler Murray. His prior three starts have come against tough defenses: the 49ers and the Rams. Unfortunately, he’s got another in the Broncos. 

The only element at all that stands out to me in this game is DeAndre Hopkins' receptions prop. McCoy has targeted Hopkins on 34% of his throws, with Hopkins posting games of 10-98-0, 9-91-0 and now 7-79-0 in the weeks McCoy has been under center. 

The Broncos are great vs. boundary receivers, holding them to only 5.7 yards per target, which is the lowest in the NFL. So I would not be interested in betting his yardage over. But with Rypien operating a more erratic offense which might be even less consistent, and with the Cardinals a dog on the road, and Kingsbury letting McCoy throw frequently, I expect Hopkins will still have plenty of targets.  

In McCoy’s starts, he was lined at 5.5 and 6.5 receptions. So long as he’s not lined higher than 6.5 receptions, I would be interested in the Over.

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Titans-Chargers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Titans-Chargers

21 mins ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Colts-Vikings
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Colts-Vikings

1 hour ago
'Mr. Irrelevant' Brock Purdy latest QB to flourish in Kyle Shanahan's system
National Football League

'Mr. Irrelevant' Brock Purdy latest QB to flourish in Kyle Shanahan's system

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 15: Lines, results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: Lines, results for every game

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Bengals-Buccaneers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Bengals-Buccaneers

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes