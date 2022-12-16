National Football League NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Cardinals were defeated by the New England Patriots on Monday night, while the Broncos were corralled by the Kansas City Chiefs in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cardinals-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

Cardinals at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.57 total); Broncos -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

Russell Wilson is questionable, and I'm going off the assumption he won’t play on Sunday. That leaves Brett Rypien. We last saw Rypien start in Week 7 vs. the Jets. He averaged just 4.9 YPA but threw the ball 46 times and recorded 0:1 TD: INTs. However, the Cardinals defense is far worse than the Jets defense.

The Cardinals will be starting Colt McCoy, who is filling in for the injured Kyler Murray. His prior three starts have come against tough defenses: the 49ers and the Rams. Unfortunately, he’s got another in the Broncos.

The only element at all that stands out to me in this game is DeAndre Hopkins' receptions prop. McCoy has targeted Hopkins on 34% of his throws, with Hopkins posting games of 10-98-0, 9-91-0 and now 7-79-0 in the weeks McCoy has been under center.

The Broncos are great vs. boundary receivers, holding them to only 5.7 yards per target, which is the lowest in the NFL. So I would not be interested in betting his yardage over. But with Rypien operating a more erratic offense which might be even less consistent, and with the Cardinals a dog on the road, and Kingsbury letting McCoy throw frequently, I expect Hopkins will still have plenty of targets.

In McCoy’s starts, he was lined at 5.5 and 6.5 receptions. So long as he’s not lined higher than 6.5 receptions, I would be interested in the Over.

