NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Steelers-Falcons
1 hour ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Georgia to square off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 13 NFL matchup. 

In Week 12, the Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, while the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Washington Commanders.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Steelers-Falcons game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Steelers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -1.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Steelers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

  • Steelers are 11-6 against the spread (ATS) and 14-2-1 straight up (SU) against the Falcons since 1966.
  • Steelers are 5-4 ATS and 7-1-1 SU against the Falcons since 1990, with the Under hitting in five of those games.
  • Steelers are 11-3 ATS and 10-4 SU vs NFC South opponents under Mike Tomlin, with the Over hitting in eight of those games.
  • Falcons are 5-10 ATS and 7-8 SU as a home favorite since 2019, with the Over hitting in eight of those games.
  • Falcons are 4-5 ATS and 6-3 SU as a favorite under Arthur Smith, with the Under hitting in five of those games.

