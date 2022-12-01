National Football League
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Saints-Buccaneers
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Saints-Buccaneers

1 hour ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) go for the season sweep against the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in an NFC South Division matchup on Monday Night Football.

All four teams are in contention for the division title as the NFC South is the only NFL division without a winning team heading into Week 13.

The Saints lead the all-time series 39-23, but Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 20-10 on Sept. 18.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Saints-Buccaneers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Nick Wright and Greg Jennings discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

RELATED: NFC South champ could join rare group

Saints at Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Saints +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Despite being a disappointing 4-8, the Saints are miraculously only 1.5 games behind Tampa in the putrid NFC South. Last time they met, it was a close game until the fourth quarter, and then there was an ejection and an explosion of points by the Bucs.

Tampa’s playcalling leaves much to be desired, or maybe the Bucs just don’t have a good grip on what they are as Tom Brady loves to play with veterans, but the offense knows the young players are the future. Worse yet, his best offensive lineman, Tristan Wirfs, is out three-to-four weeks due to an ankle injury. 

The Saints have been hammered by injuries on both sides of the ball, but in this divisional battle, I’m looking at the 'dog and the under. 

PICK: Saints (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)
PICK: Under 40.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

