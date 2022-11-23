National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Saints-49ers, pick
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Saints-49ers, pick

1 hour ago

The New Orleans Saints hope to continue their recent success against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC interdivision game Sunday in California.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 49-27-2, but the Saints have won two of the past three contests, including a 27-13 decision on Nov. 15, 2020. New Orleans and San Francisco were NFC West Division rivals from 1970-2001 until the Saints joined the NFC South.

Here's everything you need to know about the Saints-49ers, from the point spread, moneyline, Over/Under and expert pick.

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, 38-10.

Saints at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -9.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Saints +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Saints
NO
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Niners are getting stronger by the minute, which naturally means their point spreads are getting larger and larger.

Circa Sports’ Jeff Benson tweeted the other day that San Francisco is the NFC’s highest power-rated team and I wouldn’t disagree. At full strength, that roster is absolutely loaded on both sides of the ball and the addition of Christian McCaffrey made it even more dangerous.

But the market’s love for San Francisco makes these lines a smidge too high. Bookmakers are essentially making you pay a "tax" to bet the Niners. This true line is probably 7 or 7.5, but because the books respect them and they know you’re going to bet them, inflation kicks in.

I’ll plug my nose and take the points.

PICK: Saints (+9.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 9.5 points (or win outright)

