NFL odds: Week 1 point spreads, lines, analysis, results, more
The long, long wait is finally over. NFL Week 1 is here – and that means 16 games for you to wager on.
Whether you're looking for point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders, how much a certain bet on a team to win would net you, how the odds played out, or even just the schedule or TV channel for a given game, here's everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 1 (with all odds via FOX Bet).
DALLAS COWBOYS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Point spread: Buccaneers -7.5 (Bucs favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -350 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Cowboys +280 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ ATLANTA FALCONS (Sunday, 1 p.m ET, FOX)
Point spread: Falcons -4 (Falcons favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -188 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Eagles +160 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ BUFFALO BILLS (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Bills -275 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Steelers +230 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -175 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Bengals +150 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ DETROIT LIONS (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -350 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Lions +280 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
ARIZONA CARDINALS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (Sunday, 1 p.m ET, CBS)
Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Titans -150 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Cardinals +125 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -143 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Colts +120 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Chargers -125 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $18 total); Washington +105 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
NEW YORK JETS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Point spread: Panthers -5.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -225 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Jets +190 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -143 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Texas +120 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
CLEVELAND BROWNS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -6 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -250 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14 total); Browns +210 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined
MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Point spread: Patriots -3 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -143 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
GREEN BAY PACKERS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Point spread: Packers-4.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Packers -200 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total); Saints +170 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined
DENVER BRONCOS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -143 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
CHICAGO BEARS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Point spread: Rams -7 (Rams favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Currently off the board
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
BALTIMORE RAVENS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Point spread: Ravens -5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -225 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Raiders +187 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
