NFL odds: MVP futures lines following the NFL Draft

Now that 2022 NFL Draft is over and minicamps are set to begin, it's time to look forward to next year. With the best players in the league set and ready to roll, a wise bettor knows the offseason is a good time to take advantage of favorable odds.

So on that note, we turn to one of the more popular futures to wager on in the NFL offseason — next season's NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Let's take a look at the opening lines for some early favorites to win the 2022 NFL MVP.

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NFL MVP ODDS (via FOX Bet) *



Notable Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes : +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

Josh Allen : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Aaron Rodgers : +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Tom Brady: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Justin Herbert : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Matthew Stafford +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Joe Burrow : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Russell Wilson +1200 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Dak Prescott +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Kyler Murray +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Lamar Jackson +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total )

Deshaun Watson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Derek Carr : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Matt Ryan : +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Mac Jones : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Jalen Hurts : +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Notable Non-QBs:

RB Derrick Henry : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

RB Jonathan Taylor : +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

RB Dalvin Cook : +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

WR Cooper Kupp : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

RB Christian McCaffrey : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

RB Ezekiel Elliot : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

RB Alvin Kamara : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1010 total )

LB T.J. Watt : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1010 total )

DT Aaron Donald : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1010 total )

RB Saquon Barkley : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1010 total )

WR Ja'Marr Chase : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1010 total )

*Odds as of 5/12/2022

Can Tom Brady (+850) continue his unprecedented career with a fourth MVP trophy?

"For a long time Brady had set the bar so high that he made it hard for himself to win MVP. Similar to Belichick with Coach of the Year, they had been so good it took ridiculous seasons to win it," said Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, FOX Bet commercial manager. "Now as he gets older I think his chances increase again, anything he does at this age is so impressive that I think the narrative goes back in his favor, and we know how important narrative is with these awards."

At +1000, can Just Herbert continue his ascent into the ranks of the NFL elite this season? Blangsted-Barnor thinks his time is coming.

"Herbert is certainly set up to make a run at some point, whether this is the season is yet to be determined. In a division that will have a lot of eyeballs on it, we could see him in a number of blowouts that could work in his favor."

As for the impressive collection of Non-QB talent, Blangsted-Barnor thinks it's unlikely one of them win, but he has his eyes on a couple.

"Non-QBs will always struggle to win the award, as you are more banking on no QB to have a good enough season," he explained. "The running backs would be my best bet with Taylor (+6600) or Henry (+5000) leading the charge. With the Titans trading away all their wide receivers, Henry could be on for a monster workload yet again."

As always, it will be a fun race until the very end. And if you are throwing a few bucks down on the award, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

