NFL odds: How to bet Seahawks vs. Packers, point spread, more

Two of the NFL's elite players could return to action when the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks play at the 7-2 Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Seahawks and Packers – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Packers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Seahawks +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, is expected to return to the starting lineup if he is asymptomatic.

After saying he was "immunized," Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and sat out Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers are reportedly being fined $300,000 by the NFL while Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard are each being fined $14,650 for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, an eight-time Pro Bowl player, is expected to return after breaking a finger in his throwing hand against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7.

Green Bay leads the all-time series 14-9, having won four of the past five games.

Team Trends

The Seahawks are 5-3 against the spread (ATS) this season (3-1 as the underdog, 2-2 as the favorite).

The Seahawks have hit the under in six of their eight games this season.

The Seahawks are 16-7 as road underdogs since 2015, going 11-11-1 straight up in those games.

The Packers are 8-1-0 ATS this season (5-1 as the favorite, 3-0 as the underdog).

The Packers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Packers have hit the under in seven of their nine games this season.

So which of these teams should you throw some cash at for this NFC battle? For that, we turn to FOX Sports analyst, Jason McIntyre, who thinks the Seahawks are a great teaser leg.

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "Part of this is about grabbing Seattle if Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers cannot return from the COVID list. If Jordan Love starts against Russell Wilson, Seattle will go off as the favorite, and you've got a great ticket in your pocket.

"The Packers are 3-0 ATS at home, but those wins came against Jared Goff, Ben Roethlisberger, and Taylor Heinicke. This is Green Bay's third straight "big game" (Cardinals, Chiefs), so their injured defense may struggle."

Pick: Seattle +10 (teaser leg at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10 points (or win outright)

