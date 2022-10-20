National Football League NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Saints-Cardinals, pick 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints travel to the Southwest to face off against the Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams are 2-4 and coming off Week 6 losses. The Saints lost to the Bengals 30-26, while the Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 19-9.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Thursday night's matchup between the Saints and Cardinals — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Saints at Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Saints +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I can’t believe I’m going to say this. I’m wagering on the Cardinals and the Under. Yes, they stink right now. However, this game is one where they have some advantages.

The Cards are healthier. The Saints are traveling to Arizona as the walking-wounded. They are without Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat and Adam Trautman on offense. Marshon Lattimore, their best defensive back, is also out. And then, as bad as Arizona has been, are we sure the Saints are any better right now? The Saints are only slightly better than the Cardinals in efficiency numbers and have just two wins. The first was in Week 1 against the Falcons where they needed 17 fourth-quarter points to win. The second was against the Seahawks, and the Saints needed a heroic performance from Taysom Hill to win that game.

The biggest advantage the Cardinals have tonight is the return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who's back from a six-game suspension. Since 2021, the Cardinals offense and quarterback Kyler Murray have been drastically better with Hopkins in the lineup. They are 8-2 when Hopkins is there and 3-7 when he's not. With DeAndre in the lineup, Murray completes a higher percentage of passes, has more yards, more touchdowns and has a better passer rating. This is a huge boost for the confidence of the Cardinals offense.

Finally, the Under. The Under has hit in four of the five Thursday Night Football games this season. The Cardinals have gone under the number in eight of their last 11 games. I mentioned the injuries above that might slow down the Saints offense. Well, the Cardinals are without two starting offensive linemen tonight, which will slow down their offensive attack even more.

I’ll take the Under and the Cardinals.

PICK: Under 43.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

PICK: Cardinals (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

