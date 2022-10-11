National Football League
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Panthers-Rams, pick
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Panthers-Rams, pick

5 hours ago

The Carolina Panthers will have a new coach in charge and will be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield when they head west to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Mayfield, the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule the next day. Secondary coach Steve Wilks is the interim coach.

Backup quarterback Sam Darnold is on injured reserve (ankle), so PJ Walker will start at QB for Carolina.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Panthers and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Panthers at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -10.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Rams -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Panthers +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Shannon Sharpe explains why Baker deserves the blame for the Panthers' struggles and Rhule's firing.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Eventually, the Rams are going to crush somebody.

The Panthers are a wounded animal right now. Head coach Matt Rhule was just launched out the door, and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is out for multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain. And I’m sure you’ve seen the trade rumors involving Christian McCaffery.

Carolina is headed to the bottom fast, and I’m skeptical about a 1-4 football team traveling across the country to face a desperate Los Angeles squad that needs a win in the worst of ways. I imagine Aaron Donald and that Rams front is salivating at the thought of chasing PJ Walker around all afternoon long.

This is a big number, but L.A. should roll.

PICK: Rams (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

