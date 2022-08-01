National Football League
NFL odds: How to bet Jaguars-Raiders Hall of Fame Game, spread, pick NFL odds: How to bet Jaguars-Raiders Hall of Fame Game, spread, pick
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Jaguars-Raiders Hall of Fame Game, spread, pick

6 hours ago

Are you ready for some football? NFL fans and bettors have been waiting for this week as the exhibition season opens Thursday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Las Vegas Raiders in the annual Hall of Fame Game Thursday in Canton, Ohio. 

Here's everything you need to bet on the NFL Hall of Fame matchup between the Jaguars and Raiders — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

HALL OF FAME GAME

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders at Canton, Ohio (8 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jaguars +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 32.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:00 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Can 49ers dethrone Rams in NFC West after Deebo Samuel's extension? | UNDISPUTED

Can 49ers dethrone Rams in NFC West after Deebo Samuel's extension? | UNDISPUTED
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed on a three-year extension with a value of over $73 million, meaning San Francisco will hold on to what is arguably its most productive offensive player. Skip Bayless reveals why he believes the 49ers are a threat to the Los Angeles Rams despite Lance's inexperience.

FOX Bet trader Daniel Montanari said analyzing the HOF game is more difficult because it is unlikely starting quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars and Derek Carr of the Raiders will play.

"Tough one here to dig into the weeds without knowing player lineups," Montanari said. "Lamar Jackson is the last starting QB to play in the game back in 2018. We don’t expect Derek Carr or Trevor Lawrence to play along with other starters in this matchup. This game represents more of an opportunity for fringe players hoping to play their way onto the 53-man roster.

"Hall of Fame games tend to be low-scoring affairs with games averaging just over 29 total points in the last 10 games. I like the under 32.5 total points with teams playing fringe players."

PICK: Under 32.5 points (at FOX Bet) scored by both teams combined

Hall of Fame Game betting nuggets from FOX Sports Research:

– The favorites have won the past five HOF games, going 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS)

– The favorites are 13-3 straight up and 10-4-2 ATS since 2003

– The Giants in 2014 were the last underdogs to win the HOF game, defeating the Bills 17-13

– The team that has led at halftime has won eight of the past 10 HOF games, with one of the exceptions being Pittsburgh's 16-3 win over Dallas in last year's contest.

– The under in the over/under (O/U) has hit in seven of the past nine HOF games

– The Raiders are 3-0 all-time in HOF games, while the Jaguars are 0-1 in HOF games.

Can't wait to get your first bet down for the NFL season? Head on over to FOX Bet now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Are 49ers primed to dethrone Rams from NFC West perch?
National Football League

Are 49ers primed to dethrone Rams from NFC West perch?

2 hours ago
Why Steelers' George Pickens could be NFL's best rookie WR
National Football League

Why Steelers' George Pickens could be NFL's best rookie WR

4 hours ago
NFL odds: Bet on one of these 10 players to win NFL MVP
National Football League

NFL odds: Bet on one of these 10 players to win NFL MVP

6 hours ago
Deshaun Watson suspension: Roger Goodell still has final say
National Football League

Deshaun Watson suspension: Roger Goodell still has final say

7 hours ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes