NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Jaguars-Colts, pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) in a Week 6 matchup.

The Jags are coming off a disappointing 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans, while the Colts defeated the Denver Broncos 12-9 in their own low-scoring affair.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between Jacksonville and Indianapolis — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Jaguars at Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Colts 2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Colts -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.26 total); Jaguars +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Trevor Lawrence is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) and 1-9 straight up (SU) as a starter when a road underdog in his career.

Matt Ryan is 39-46-1 ATS and 54-32 SU as a starter when a home favorite in his career.

Jaguars are 7-1-1 ATS and 5-4 SU vs the Colts since 2018, with the under hitting in 5 of those games.

Colts are 11-15-1 ATS and 14-12-1 SU vs AFC South opponents under Frank Reich, with the under hitting in 16 of those games.

Colts are 4-8-1 ATS and 8-5 SU at home vs AFC South opponents under Frank Reich, with the over hitting in 7 of those games.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Colts are not a good football team. They are 32nd in DVOA and should not be trusted in any game. Colts QB Matty Ice is living up to his nickname. He’s ice-cold, only completing 63% of passes for a meh 6.12 yards per attempt.



While the Jaguars have lost two straight, they are still the better team. They are better at quarterback, in the trenches and also at head coach.

The Jaguars will have a bounce back game this weekend with a win in Indy.

PICK: Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

