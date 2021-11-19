National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Colts vs. Bills, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts will play at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their AFC wild card matchup last season.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Colts and Bills – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Bills -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $138 total); Colts +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

The Bills won the Wild Card game 27-24 and lead the all-time series against the Colts that dates back to 1970, 38-32-1.

This year's contest should be a battle of tough defenses.

The Bills rank first in the NFL in turnover differential (+14) and takeaways (24).

The Colts rank second in turnover differential (+11) and takeaways (21).

Buffalo's defense will focus on Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,240).

Taylor has recorded at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in seven consecutive game.

If he does that against the Bills, Taylor would tie former Colts star Lydell Mitchell and Chargers Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for the all-time record.

Few teams are as balanced on offense and defense as the Bills. Buffalo ranks first in scoring defense (allowing 15.0 points per game) and second in scoring offense (31.1 PPG)

Buffalo's point differential of +145 is the best in the NFL. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals are tied for second at +98.

Team Trends

In the Colts' 10 games this season, they have six wins against the spread (ATS).

The Colts have gone over in the over/under six times in 10 games this season.

The Colts have hit the over in three of their four road games this season.

The Bills have hit the over four times in nine games.

The Bills have six wins ATS this season.

The Bills are 10-2 in regular-season home games since 2020.

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "I'm not a Carson Wentz guy, but the Colts are built to compete in Buffalo.

"Buffalo can't run the ball — haven't had a 90-yard rusher this season — and if the weather gets nasty, as it does in Buffalo in the winter, that's a considerable edge for the Colts.

"Lastly, the trend I told you about last week, about teams that didn't cover facing those that did cover, applies here."

PICK: Indianapolis (+7) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

