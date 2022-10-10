National Football League NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Buccaneers-Steelers, pick 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers for a Sunday afternoon, Week 6 NFL showdown.

The 3-2 Bucs are coming off a 21-15 win over the Falcons. The Steelers, on the other hand, are coming into this game on a four-game losing skid. So far this season, they've fallen to the Patriots, Browns, Jets and Buffalo. Pittsburgh's only win this season was a Week 1, 23-20 victory over the Bengals.

Can Tampa Bay keep rolling and improve to 4-2 this weekend, or will the Steelers finally get that elusive second win?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Steelers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ):

Buccaneers at Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Steelers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Pittsburgh stinks. The Steelers might be the worst team in football, but I’m going to back them here.

First, Tomlin’s teams are fantastic against the spread at home. Second, this is Kenny Pickett’s first home start and I would expect improvement from the offense after scoring only three points against Buffalo. Pickett only turned the ball over once, and he played better than the box score suggests. The biggest issue for the Steelers' offense on Sunday was their 0-for-4 performance in the red zone. They can’t be worse on Sunday against the Bucs.

I’m always optimistic about a Tom Brady team. He’s the best ever, and no matter how shaky his team might look, he has shown over and over again it might not matter. However, I’m starting to lose my optimism as the Bucs just seem to be stuck in the mud. They lost to the Packers, got blown out by the Chiefs and without a horrendous roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett, the Falcons would have the ball driving to win on Sunday.

I’m just not sure the Bucs are all that good right now and this is the perfect spot to buy against them. This is a lowly Steelers team that no one believes in, facing a Tampa Bay team that is better on paper than they’ve played.

PICK: Steelers (+8 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8 points (or win outright)

