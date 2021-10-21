NFL odds: How to bet Bears vs. Buccaneers, point spread, more

National Football League
Tom Brady and Justin Fields will combine for a record as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

CHICAGO BEARS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -12.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Bears +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

When Brady, 44, starts against Fields, 22, it will be the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks in NFL history. It will surpass the mark set by Brady in Week 3 when he faced Mac Jones, 23, and his former team, the Patriots.

Brady will have even more motivation Sunday. The Bears beat the Buccaneers 20-19 in Week 5 last season. It was Brady's first career loss to Chicago after five wins.

The Bears lead the all-time series 40-20, having won the previous two contests in Chicago in 2020 and 2018.

Brady is 12-0 against rookie quarterbacks since 2014.

TB12 is also closing in on another milestone, as he is two touchdown passes from becoming the first player in NFL history to reach 600.

Brady is leading the NFL in passing yards (2,064). If that continues, at age 44, he would be the oldest player to lead the league in passing yards. Of course, Brady already owns this distinction when he led the NFL with 4,577 yards in 2017 at age 40.

Stats and Trends

The Buccaneers are third in scoring offense (32.5 points per game) while the Bears are 30th in scoring offense (16.3 points per game).

Tampa Bay is 5-0 in their past five home games, dating back to 2020.

The Bears are averaging an NFL-worst 4.3 yards per play.

With a victory, Tampa Bay (5-1) would be off to its best seven-game start in franchise history.

Chicago's defense ranks seventh in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed.

The Bears have 21 sacks this season, tied for the league lead with the Vikings.

