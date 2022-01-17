NFL odds: How the Titans' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

National Football League
57 mins ago

During the first half of the NFL season, the Tennessee Titans' odds to win Super Bowl LVI got as high as 35-to-1. But the Titans finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, clinching a first-round bye in the AFC despite losing star running back Derrick Henry to a foot injury in Week 8.

At +800, the Titans' current odds to win the big game are the shortest they've been all year. And on the heels of a three-game winning streak plus a week of rest, Tennessee enters its Divisional Round matchup against Cincinnati as 3-point favorites. 

Let's take a look at how the Titans' Super Bowl futures have moved throughout the season.

TENNESSEE TITANS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Week 1: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Week 2: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Week 3: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Week 4: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Week 5: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Week 6: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Week 7: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Week 8: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Week 9: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Week 10: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Week 11: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Week 12: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Week 13: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Week 14: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Week 15: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Week 16: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Week 17: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Week 18: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Super Wild Card Weekend: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Divisional Round: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

*Odds prior to games being played each week, with most recent lines as of 1/17/2022

Do you like Tennessee to win the Super Bowl? If you are ready to lock in on the Titans to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles, get in on the betting action at FOX Bet!

