NFL odds: Why the Cowboys are your best Super Bowl futures bet right now

While Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the new favorites to win the Super Bowl, and Kyler Murray's quickness has the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals at the forefront of everyone's football mind, lost in the conversation are Dak Prescott and America's Team.

So ... how 'bout them Cowboys?

Dallas currently sits at +1400 to win the Super Bowl at FOX Bet. ​Sure, that team in Texas is notorious for breaking their fans' hearts with their stacked rosters and promising regular seasons that end in early playoff exits. But on the genius of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and on the strength of a healthy, athletic quarterback in Dak, this year's 'Boys are second in total yards and second in points scored in the NFL.

The only blemish on their 4-1 record so far is a loss to Tom Brady's Buccaneers where they were 9 point underdogs and fell to Tampa Bay by only 2 points in a 31-29 thriller.

The Cowboys are currently sitting on top of the NFC East with no real competition in sight. It's time to give Dallas their due and consider them as real contenders to win it all.

As we enter Week 6, NFL betting expert Jason McIntyre sees real value in betting on Jerry Jones' team to win the Lombardi Trophy.

"I'd look to the NFC for my Super Bowl futures bets right now, where the Cowboys are by far the class of their division – and Dallas can't be ruled out of maybe snagging home-field advantage throughout the playoffs," McIntyre said. "The top teams in the NFC don't have impenetrable defenses this year (Green Bay, LA Rams, Tampa Bay), and the last undefeated team has a QB and coach who have never been to the playoffs."

Again, with Dallas sitting at +1400, a $10 bet on the Cowboys right now to win this year's Super Bowl would win you $150 total at FOX Bet.



Skip Bayless is also currently high on his Cowboys.

Skip Bayless explains how his Cowboys impressed him against the league's top-ranked defense in Week 5, and why he thinks this Dallas team is finally for real.

The road to the Super Bowl is tricky and treacherous, filled with unfortunate injuries, shocking player trades, and inexplicable upsets, but it feels like you finally can trust that this year's Dallas Cowboys team will be in the mix.

So why not take a chance?

