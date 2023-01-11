National Football League NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread this season just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Playoff teams were among the best performers against the spread (ATS) in the NFL this season (the New York Giants were the best at 13-4). No surprise there.

But can you guess which non-playoff team did the best for spread bettors?

RELATED: Lines for Super Wild Card Weekend

It was the Detroit Lions, who went 9-8 straight up (SU) but were 12-5 ATS, third-best among NFL teams, according to the FOX Sports Research Team.

The Lions were popular with bettors to win the NFC North Division prior to the season, thanks to their appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks." They're even more popular now, thanks to their ATS performance.

Another surprise: Tom Brady, always popular with bettors (winning seven Super Bowls tends to make you a hit with the gambling community), and the Tampa Buy Buccaneers were 4-12-1 ATS, worst in the league. The Bucs were the lone playoff team among the four worst ATS squads this season.

Betting the underdogs paid off this season as the 'dogs went 142-124-4 ATS (53.4%), the third-highest cover rate by underdogs since 2016. The two seasons that were bettor for underdog ATS bettors were 2020 (139-113-1, 55.2%) and 2018 (132-111-9, 54.3%).

Here are the best and worst teams ATS this season:

BEST

WORST

Here's some other ATS betting gems unearthed by the FOX Sports Research Team:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more