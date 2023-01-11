National Football League
NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread this season
National Football League

NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread this season

just in

Playoff teams were among the best performers against the spread (ATS) in the NFL this season (the New York Giants were the best at 13-4). No surprise there.

But can you guess which non-playoff team did the best for spread bettors?

RELATED: Lines for Super Wild Card Weekend

It was the Detroit Lions, who went 9-8 straight up (SU) but were 12-5 ATS, third-best among NFL teams, according to the FOX Sports Research Team.

The Lions were popular with bettors to win the NFC North Division prior to the season, thanks to their appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks." They're even more popular now, thanks to their ATS performance. 

Another surprise: Tom Brady, always popular with bettors (winning seven Super Bowls tends to make you a hit with the gambling community), and the Tampa Buy Buccaneers were 4-12-1 ATS, worst in the league. The Bucs were the lone playoff team among the four worst ATS squads this season.

Betting the underdogs paid off this season as the 'dogs went 142-124-4 ATS (53.4%), the third-highest cover rate by underdogs since 2016. The two seasons that were bettor for underdog ATS bettors were 2020 (139-113-1, 55.2%) and 2018 (132-111-9, 54.3%).

Here are the best and worst teams ATS this season:

BEST

WORST

Here's some other ATS betting gems unearthed by the FOX Sports Research Team:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Brock Purdy's OROY case; Sean Payton's future; another candidate: Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Brock Purdy's OROY case; Sean Payton's future; another candidate: Cheat Sheet

11 mins ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

16 mins ago
Jerry Jones: Wild-card loss wouldn't impact Mike McCarthy's job
National Football League

Jerry Jones: Wild-card loss wouldn't impact Mike McCarthy's job

25 mins ago
NFL odds: Every playoff teams' Super Bowl odds, futures bets ranked
National Football League

NFL odds: Every playoff teams' Super Bowl odds, futures bets ranked

39 mins ago
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
National Football League

Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes