National Football League
New York Giants draw the wrong kind of attention after practice fight New York Giants draw the wrong kind of attention after practice fight
National Football League

New York Giants draw the wrong kind of attention after practice fight

4 hours ago

The pads are on in training camp, and the hits are coming.

But for the New York Giants, that might not be the best news, after their first day of padded practice ended with their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, in the middle of a brawl.

Seeing your starting quarterback at the bottom of a pile is never ideal, especially when it comes during a brawl with his own teammates.

Giants head coach Joe Judge was quick to make his team pay for their actions, with stern disciplinary punishment in the form of sprints and push-ups.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

But even with the rough first day of padded practice, Jones welcomed the competitive nature of the team while admitting that there needs to be more control.

"Everyone's excited, first day of pads," he said. "We have to do a better job of controlling that and making sure we're controlled in our enthusiasm."

The coming season is a pivotal one for the young quarterback. Jones is just 8-18 as a starter through two seasons with the Giants after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After a promising rookie season in which he threw 24 touchdown passes in 12 starts, he regressed in his second campaign, with only 11 touchdown passes in 14 starts.

Jones has also struggled with turnovers.

As for Judge, he is entering his second season as the head coach of the Giants and is looking to lead the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Judge is the team's third head coach in the past six seasons, not counting Steve Spagnuolo, who served as the interim head coach after Bob McAdoo was fired during the 2017 season.

The instability is a stark contrast to the era of Tom Coughlin, who led the Giants from 2004 to 2015 and guided the team to five playoff appearances, with Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011.

With all of that scrutiny on Jones, Judge and the franchise in general, the last thing the organization wants to see is its quarterback risking injury in a brawl at practice. The focus should be on getting back to being a competitive team, not meaningless nonsense such as intra-squad fights.

Judge and Jones both seem to understand that.

"Yeah, there are consequences for that kind of stuff," Jones said. "That is the way it is in a game. You have to keep your cool. There are consequences, and it hurts your team. That was the message. I think everyone understands."

Now, the team will likely be watched more closely than ever.

For more up-to-date news on all things Giants, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Aged To Perfection
National Football League

Aged To Perfection

Aged To Perfection
Despite turning 44 years old Tuesday, Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down. Take a look at his illustrious career.
6 hours ago
FOX Unveils NFL Broadcast Teams
National Football League

FOX Unveils NFL Broadcast Teams

FOX Unveils NFL Broadcast Teams
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will celebrate their 20th season together as part of FOX's NFL broadcast teams announced Monday.
22 hours ago
Wentz to Have Surgery
National Football League

Wentz to Have Surgery

Wentz to Have Surgery
Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and miss multiple weeks, leaving the Indianapolis Colts with renewed questions at QB.
1 day ago
Arms Of Steel
National Football League

Arms Of Steel

Arms Of Steel
Josh Allen has the strongest arm in the NFL, according to 'Madden 22'. But does his power truly outmatch Patrick Mahomes'?
3 days ago
Which Running Back Runs The NFL?
National Football League

Which Running Back Runs The NFL?

Which Running Back Runs The NFL?
The RB ratings for "Madden NFL 22" are out, and some folks are surprised Christian McCaffrey is No. 1 ahead of Derrick Henry.
4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes