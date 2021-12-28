National Football League NFL MVP odds: Aaron Rodgers in lead, Jonathan Taylor moves up 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After making his move a week ago, Aaron Rodgers has officially taken the pole position in the NFL 's MVP race.

Not only that, but last week's leader, Tom Brady, has dropped all the way to third, with seemingly unstoppable running back Jonathan Taylor making a late charge.

Here are the MVP favorites heading into Week 17, according to FOX Bet's insights , with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what is on the horizon.

(Note: All odds, stats and league ranks current as of Tuesday morning.)

1. Aaron Rodgers: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: As expected, Rodgers took sole possession of the record for all-time touchdown passes in Green Bay Packers history in a 24-22 win against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas. Rodgers entered the game tied with Brett Favre at 442 TD passes, and the 38-year-old exited with 445 after throwing three against Cleveland. That's not a bad Christmas present for the Packer faithful in attendance at Lambeau Field.

What's next: Despite sewing up the NFC North and a playoff berth, the 12-3 Packers can't rest easy quite yet. They hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC — and the bye that comes with it — after 16 weeks of play. On Sunday night, Rodgers and the Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings, a team on the playoff bubble, with Green Bay set on keeping home-field advantage for the playoffs. In 26 regular-season games against the Vikings, Rodgers has a 15-10-1 record.

What people are saying : "He's probably going to be the first player to win back-to-back MVPs since Peyton Manning in 2008 [and] 2009." ⁠— Joy Taylor on "The Herd"

2. Jonathan Taylor: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: After starting the season 0-3, the 9-6 Indianapolis Colts are closing in on back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2013 and 2014. Taylor's sensational season is a big reason for that. Although the 22-year-old running back didn't find the end zone in a 22-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas, he still accounted for 108 rushing yards. The Colts are 9-0 when Taylor runs for 100 yards this season and 0-6 when he doesn't.

What's next: The Las Vegas Raiders, winners of two straight, visit Indianapolis on Sunday. Taylor has faced the Raiders once in his two-year career, hammering them for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Week 14 last season. After having his 11-game stretch with at least one rushing touchdown snapped against Arizona, Taylor will have an opportunity to start a new streak this weekend.

What people are saying : "This man right here, Jonathan Taylor … for me, he is the MVP." ⁠— Michael Irvin on NFL Network

3. Tom Brady: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: The Buccaneers' defense took most of the plaudits in Tampa Bay's 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Although Brady had a solid game — 60% completion percentage, 232 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions and a 95.4 passer rating — his performance didn't quite scream MVP. Nevertheless, the easy win clinched the NFC South and kept the 11-4 Bucs in the hunt for better seeding in the top-heavy NFC.

What's next: The Bucs head north in Week 17 to take on the Jets, a team Brady dominated to the tune of 29-7 in 36 regular-season meetings as a member of the New England Patriots. He has yet to face the Jets with the Buccaneers, but with 57 regular-season TDs and just 15 INTs against them, Brady will be looking forward to reuniting with the AFC East squad.

What people are saying : "No, scoring zero points and throwing for 214 yards and losing 9-0 to a Taysom Hill-led football team has more to do with that." ⁠— Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" on if Brady's frustrations against the New Orleans Saints cost him the MVP

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.