NFL MVP odds: Aaron Rodgers closes gap on Tom Brady

The race for the NFL's MVP award appears to be a two-man race between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers , and it grew a lot closer after Sunday's results.

It looked as though Brady was running away with the award a week ago, but things can change quickly in the NFL. Rodgers shined Sunday, while Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat, and the oddsmakers took note.

Here are the MVP favorites, according to FOX Bet's insights , with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what is on the horizon.

(Note: All odds, stats and league ranks current ahead of Monday's Week 15 games.)

1. Tom Brady: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: To put it bluntly, Brady and the Bucs laid an egg against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. New Orleans' pestering defense got the best of Brady yet again, maintaining an undefeated 4-0 regular-season record against the legend since he joined the Buccaneers. Brady was sacked four times Sunday, the most sacks he has taken in a single game in his Bucs career. The 44-year-old QB registered a season-low 57.1 passer rating in the 9-0 shutout, which was just the third time in Brady's 360 career starts (including playoffs) that his offense left a zero on the scoreboard.

What's next: The Buccaneers will take the short trip up the East Coast to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Brady is 4-3 in seven career starts against the Panthers in the regular season, but he is 2-0 against them since joining Tampa Bay. He threw for four touchdowns and one interception in a two-game sweep a season ago. Will he get his groove going again?

What people are saying : "Can we all agree that Brady picked the worst time for his worst game?" ⁠— Nick Wright on Monday's "First Things First"

2. Aaron Rodgers: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got a true test from the Lamar Jackson -less Baltimore Ravens, emerging with a 31-30 win after Baltimore failed to convert a late two-point try. Rodgers tossed three touchdowns, tying Brett Favre's franchise record of 442 career TD passes, and finished the game with a 132.2 passer rating. The win locked up a third straight NFC North title for the Packers and set the stage for Rodgers to take sole possession of the franchise record for TD passes at Lambeau Field on Christmas.

What's next: As mentioned, Rodgers can author a storybook showing Saturday with one more touchdown pass. With the Cleveland Browns on deck, a team he is 2-0 against in his career, the ingredients are all there. However, Rodgers hasn't faced the Browns since 2013, having missed the 2017 meeting while on injured reserve. Even so, in his two meetings, he has six touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 135.0

What people are saying : "Rodgers has been steady and really good at times, but steady. Brady has had these incredible highs." ⁠— Chris Broussard on Monday's "First Things First"

