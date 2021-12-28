National Football League NFL legend John Madden dies at 85 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL has lost one of its greatest legends. Hall of Fame broadcaster and coach John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at age 85.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a league statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in Super Bowl XI after the 1976 season. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42 in 1979, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football.

Most of all, he was the preeminent television sports analyst for most of his three decades calling games, winning an unprecedented 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality, and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979-2009.

"People always ask, are you a coach or a broadcaster or a video game guy?" he said when was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "I’m a coach, always been a coach."

He started his broadcasting career at CBS after leaving coaching in great part because of his fear of flying. He and Pat Summerall became the network’s top announcing duo.

"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more," Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.

Burly and a little unkempt, Madden earned a place in America’s heart with a likable, unpretentious style that was refreshing in a sports world of spiraling salaries and prima donna stars.

"For me, TV is really an extension of coaching," Madden wrote in "Hey, Wait a Minute! (I Wrote a Book!)."

"My knowledge of football has come from coaching. And on TV, all I’m trying to do is pass on some of that knowledge to viewers."

His encyclopedic knowledge of the game, combined with a ceaseless desire to share that insight to educate the audience established him as the highest-paid broadcaster in sports. Coupled with his turn of phrase and sheer entertainment value, those enthusiastic interjections — "Boom!" — completed the package.

He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, "Madden NFL Football."

Madden's career was traced in the recent documentary "All Madden."

Dozens of NFL players, coaches and figures were interviewed for the documentary and "one thing that prevails is the level of awe across the board, from those of a similar era, those who played during his commentary heyday and more recent players, including Lamar Jackson , starstruck because of the ever-increasing popularity of one of the greatest video game franchises in history," Martin Rogers wrote last week.

The Associated Press and Martin Rogers contributed to this report.

