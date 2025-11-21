NFL Injury Report Week 12: Bengals' Joe Burrow, Giants' Jaxson Dart Remain Out

Week 12 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was close to returning, but Joe Flacco will ultimately receive another start. The Cleveland Browns are dealing with injuries to their signal-caller, pushing Shedeur Sanders into the spotlight.

There are also some key offensive weapons, including New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin returning from long-term absences.

See who's in and who's out in Week 12:

QB Joe Burrow (Bengals)

Practice schedule: Full-Full-Limited

Injury: Toe

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Burrow will be inactive for the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Patriots. He hasn't played since Week 2, when he sustained a turf toe injury, but his 21-day practice window was opened last week. He has made steady progress over the past two weeks, working his way up to a pair of full practices this week. Ultimately, he'll miss this game, but it's likely he will start on Thanksgiving because he'll have to remain on IR for the rest of the season if isn't activated then.

QB Joe Flacco (Bengals)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Full

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Flacco will be active for Week 12. Burrow's return is looming, so this might be Flacco's final start for Cincinnati. He has filled in admirably in five games since coming over from Cleveland in a trade. He has thrown for 1,453 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, but the Bengals have gone just 1-4 over that span.

QB Jaxson Dart (Giants)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Concussion

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Despite making progress in the NFL's concussion protocol, Dart will miss his second straight game. Backup QB Jameis Winston will start in the Giants' Week 12 game against the Lions.

QB Daniel Jones (Colts)

Practice schedule: N/A-Limited-Full

Injury: Fibula

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jones will be active for the Colts' Week 12 game against the Chiefs. He emerged from Indianapolis' bye week with a fibula injury, but it won't keep him off the field.

RB Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs)

Practice schedule: Full-Limited-Limited

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Pacheco will miss his third consecutive game Sunday. He seemed on track to return from a knee injury, logging a full practice on Wednesday. His practice participation, however, was downgraded, and he'll ultimately be inactive. Head coach Andy Reid claimed the running back did not sustain a setback.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Full

Injury: Toe

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Stevenson will be active in Week 12. He missed the Pats' past three games with a toe injury, and in that time, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson broke onto the scene with 47 carries for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Therefore, Stevenson might return to a more reduced role to the one he held prior to his injury.

RB Josh Jacobs (Packers)

Practice schedule: DNP-Limited-Limited

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jacobs, who's questionable headed into Week 12, turned in two limited practices earlier this week. It's unclear if he'll play against the Vikings but is expected to go through pre-game warm-ups on Sunday. Due to the uncertainty, the Packers elevated running back Pierre Strong from the practice squad on Saturday.

WR Drake London (Falcons)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

London will miss the Falcons' Week 12 game against the Saints. He sustained a knee injury last week that may keep him out for the foreseeable future. London had put together a nice season prior to the injury, racking up 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns.

RB Travis Etienne (Jaguars)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Etienne will be active for the Jaguars' Week 12 game against the Cardinals. He was a limited participant in practice all week. He ran well last Sunday, totaling 73 yards and two scores. Counterpart Bhayshul Tuten also had 15 carries for 74 yards and seemed to take more of the first-team reps over Etienne. With both those players avoiding injury absences, it'll be interesting to see how the workload is divided in Jacksonville's backfield.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Thomas will miss a third consecutive game with an ankle injury. He returned to practice, participating in a limited fashion all three days this week, but he's still not healthy enough to take the field. Jacksonville will continue to rely on wide receivers Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.

QB Dillon Gabriel (Browns)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-Limited

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Gabriel will miss the Browns' Week 12 game against the Raiders, making way for fellow rookie signal-caller Shedeur Sanders to make his first NFL start. Gabriel did log a limited practice on Friday, a good sign that he is progressing through the league's concussion protocol, and could return in Week 13.

RB Bucky Irving (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: Limited-Limited-Limited

Injury: Shoulder, Foot

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Irving will miss his sixth straight game on Sunday when the Bucs take on the Rams. While he returned to practice this week, he has been dealing with multiple injuries. Still, there's optimism that he can return to the field in Week 13.

WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: Limited-Full-Limited

Injury: Fibula

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Godwin will be active on Sunday. He missed the past five games because of a fibula injury after missing the first three games of the season recovering from an ACL tear. Godwin is the first of three key pieces to return from injury, as receiver Mike Evans and running back Bucky Irving remain out, but he'll start to build momentum as Tampa Bay tries to overcome those injuries and make the playoffs.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !