NFL honors John Madden with coin, uniform patches on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving football is synonymous with three things: the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions and John Madden.

If there was one thing John Madden loved as much as football, it was a hearty helping of turkey, and fans could expect to see a shot of Madden enjoying his beloved pastime (eating turkey) every Thanksgiving during his announcing career.

Madden is no longer around to grace fans with his football knowledge on the festive holiday, but the NFL is keeping his legacy alive this year with an honorary coin to be used before games as part of its #MaddenThanksgiving promotion.

The coin will feature Madden's iconic silhouette on the Heads side and a six-legged turducken on the Tails side. It will be utilized for the coin toss prior to each game.

Each team will also wear a special patch on their uniforms.

"There's no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game," Madden once said. And with these mementos, he'll be able to do just that.

