National Football League NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.

It was the Raiders’ fourth time competing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, though it was the first since the team relocated to Las Vegas, while it marked Jacksonville's second appearance all time.

Here are the top moments from Thursday’s game.

Las Vegas Raiders 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 11

And we're off!

After a short weather delay, things got underway in Canton, and football fans got their first look at new Raiders wideout Davante Adams in silver and black.

On the move

The Raiders were first on the board with a field goal on their opening drive, while running back Josh Jacobs helped get his team downfield on the ensuing possession. Jacobs, a former first-round pick entering his fourth season, was a surprise participant amid several other established starters sitting this one out.

No. 1 for a reason

Edge rusher Travon Walker — the first overall pick in this year's draft by Jacksonville — came up with a huge sack on Raiders backup QB Jarrett Stidham. Las Vegas settled for a field goal on the drive, taking a 6-0 lead.

To the house!

The Raiders extended their lead on the first drive of the second quarter, thanks to a short run from Ameer Abdullah, a former second-round pick from 2015. Just like that, it was a 13-0 shutout early in this one.

Dangerous

On the Raiders' following drive, third-string QB Nick Mullens found RB Zamir White, a fourth-round pick by L.V. in this year's draft, for a big 19-yard gain to move the sticks.

More of the same

Stidham was sacked three times but also showed he could scoot, rushing for a 12-yard score late in the first half to give the Raiders a 20-0 lead.

Sack!

Raiders tackle Kendal Vickers came up with a big play on defense, knocking back former All- USFL signal-caller Kyle Sloter , who played for the New Orleans Breakers this spring.

The Jaguars avoided a shutout by adding a field goal at the end of the third quarter, making it 20-3.

When it rains, it pours

Newly minted Raiders RB Austin Walter came up with the third TD of the night to give Las Vegas a 27-3 edge. Walter just signed with the Raiders on Friday after spending last season with the New York Jets.

Jags connect

Jacksonville finally found the end zone with a few minutes to spare. Sloter redeemed himself with a short pass to RB Nathan Cottrell for the score and a two-point conversion to make it a two-possession game again – 27-11 – but the action ended there.

Per usual for a preseason opener, most of the top players from both teams were merely spectators. But that will change in due time.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.