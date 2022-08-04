National Football League
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
National Football League

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

2 hours ago

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.

It was the Raiders’ fourth time competing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, though it was the first since the team relocated to Las Vegas, while it marked Jacksonville's second appearance all time.

Here are the top moments from Thursday’s game.

Las Vegas Raiders 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 11

And we're off!

After a short weather delay, things got underway in Canton, and football fans got their first look at new Raiders wideout Davante Adams in silver and black.

On the move

The Raiders were first on the board with a field goal on their opening drive, while running back Josh Jacobs helped get his team downfield on the ensuing possession. Jacobs, a former first-round pick entering his fourth season, was a surprise participant amid several other established starters sitting this one out.

No. 1 for a reason

Edge rusher Travon Walker — the first overall pick in this year's draft by Jacksonville — came up with a huge sack on Raiders backup QB Jarrett Stidham. Las Vegas settled for a field goal on the drive, taking a 6-0 lead.

To the house!

The Raiders extended their lead on the first drive of the second quarter, thanks to a short run from Ameer Abdullah, a former second-round pick from 2015. Just like that, it was a 13-0 shutout early in this one.

Dangerous

On the Raiders' following drive, third-string QB Nick Mullens found RB Zamir White, a fourth-round pick by L.V. in this year's draft, for a big 19-yard gain to move the sticks.

More of the same

Stidham was sacked three times but also showed he could scoot, rushing for a 12-yard score late in the first half to give the Raiders a 20-0 lead.

Sack!

Raiders tackle Kendal Vickers came up with a big play on defense, knocking back former All-USFL signal-caller Kyle Sloter, who played for the New Orleans Breakers this spring.

The Jaguars avoided a shutout by adding a field goal at the end of the third quarter, making it 20-3.

When it rains, it pours

Newly minted Raiders RB Austin Walter came up with the third TD of the night to give Las Vegas a 27-3 edge. Walter just signed with the Raiders on Friday after spending last season with the New York Jets.

Jags connect

Jacksonville finally found the end zone with a few minutes to spare. Sloter redeemed himself with a short pass to RB Nathan Cottrell for the score and a two-point conversion to make it a two-possession game again – 27-11 – but the action ended there.

Per usual for a preseason opener, most of the top players from both teams were merely spectators. But that will change in due time.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
National Football League

NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards

1 hour ago
Rams QB Matthew Stafford experiencing 'abnormal' elbow pain
National Football League

Rams QB Matthew Stafford experiencing 'abnormal' elbow pain

4 hours ago
Dak Prescott confident he can lead young Cowboys WRs
Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott confident he can lead young Cowboys WRs

6 hours ago
Is Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa primed for Year 3 breakout?
Miami Dolphins

Is Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa primed for Year 3 breakout?

6 hours ago
Bill Belichick doesn't care for fantasy football
National Football League

Bill Belichick doesn't care for fantasy football

9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes