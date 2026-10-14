NFL DFS Week 6: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

Welcome back to our Daily Fantasy Football picks.

Last week, our Jared Goff pick finished as a top-three quarterback on the main slate. Aaron Jones delivered 20 points as our RB2, while Isaiah Likely was the top-scoring tight end at a bargain price, helping propel our lineups to another great week.

Let’s carry that momentum into Week 6.

On FanDuel, you’ll have $60,000 to fill out your lineup, with each player assigned a salary based on factors such as recent performance, matchup and expected production. The goal is to find the right mix of stars and value plays while staying under the cap.

Here are our favorite DFS plays for Week 6’s main Sunday slate.

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Quarterback

Shough is coming off one of the worst performances of his NFL career against the Vikings last week. However, Minnesota’s defense ranks first in most defensive categories, and he now faces a much easier matchup against a Giants defense that allows the ninth-most passing touchdowns.

Before last week, Shough had thrown for over 250 yards in every game this season. He is primed for a big bounce-back game on Sunday.

Running Back

Yes, Bijan’s $9,300 salary is one of the highest on the entire slate, but in a dream matchup against the Bears, paying up is completely worth it.

Chicago is allowing 4.40 yards per carry, the 11th-worst mark in the NFL, and hasn’t faced a back like Robinson yet. He leads the league with 580 rushing yards and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, which ranks third in the NFL.

A 200-plus-yard rushing game is well within reach.

Ashton Jeanty has struggled on the ground this season, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, which ranks 39th in the NFL. But he’s made up for it in the passing game, catching 22 passes for 215 yards.

Now, Jeanty gets a great opportunity to get going on the ground against a Bills defense that allows 108.2 rushing yards per game and has given up the 12th-most rushing touchdowns.

Wide Receiver

Drake London is averaging 104.7 receiving yards per game with Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback, compared to 58.3 with anyone else under center. He has posted 194, 96 and 118 receiving yards in his last three games.

Now, he faces a Bears pass defense that allowed both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to top 100 receiving yards last week. London is in a dream spot for another huge game.

Michael Wilson was the highest-owned player on the DFS main slate last week in a dream matchup against the Lions. And he let everyone down. But that’s why we love him even more this week.

The public won’t forget that dud, and now he comes at a lower price, remains in a good matchup and should be much less popular. The Rams are allowing the third-most touchdowns to wide receivers, and this matchup should be high-scoring. With the Cardinals likely needing to throw to keep pace, Wilson is in a great spot to bounce back.

Tight End

At this price, Tyler Higbee is a steal. The Rams tight end is coming off three straight weeks of at least five catches and 60-plus yards, including a season-high 83 yards against the Bills on Monday.

Now, he gets to face a Cardinals' defense that has allowed the third-most receiving yards to tight ends so far this season.

Defense

Buccaneers $3,200

We are four-for-five on our punt defense options paying off this season. Let’s do it again, shall we?

At $3,200, the Buccaneers are a great option this week. The Bucs have forced seven turnovers, which ranks 10th in the NFL, and face a Steelers offense averaging over 14 fewer points per game on the road than at home this season.