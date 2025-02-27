National Football League Jalen Milroe headlines 10 potential breakout stars of NFL Combine Published Feb. 27, 2025 11:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will provide several prospects the opportunity to move up draft boards with impressive performance in interviews and workouts. While these showings should be kept in perspective, the opportunity to evaluate how prospects perform in a high-pressure environment could give evaluators a sneak peek at how their games will translate to the pros. Given some time to review my notes to identify some potential movers after this weekend, here are 10 names to watch across 10 different positions:

Quarterback: Jalen Milroe, Alabama

After watching Jalen Hurts transform into a Super Bowl MVP due to his remarkable leadership skills and athleticism, the NFL scouting community will take an extended look at this Alabama standout to see if he possesses similar traits and potential. As a dynamic runner with A-plus deep ball range, Milroe is a perfect fit for a run-heavy offense with designed quarterback runs and vertical passes. If he can iron out some of his accuracy issues, the dynamic athlete could be the hidden gem in the 2025 quarterback class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running Back: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

It is rare for a Big Ten running back with plus-size (6-foot, 225 pounds) and three-down skills to fly under the radar, but Johnson could become a household name by the end of the pre-draft process. The Iowa product is a glider with outstanding vision, burst and wiggle as an outside zone specialist. He attacks the edges with a purpose but rarely looks out of control with the ball in his hands. With Johnson also flashing impressive strength, power, balance and body control running through contact at the second level, evaluators could view him as a Melvin Gordon clone as a pro.

Wide Receiver: Jalen Royals, Utah State

NFL coaches and scouts love wide receivers with basketball and track backgrounds. The skills honed on the hardwood and oval can help pass catchers dominate opponents as "jump-ball" specialists and "catch-and-run" weapons. Royals showcased impressive skills as a playmaker throughout his career with the Aggies, finishing with 126 catches for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns. Though his production dipped in 2024, Royals' big-play production (led FBS with 10 catches of 50-plus yards over the past two seasons) and superb hand-eye coordination could make him a star in an offense that features screens, crossers and go-routes.

Tight End: Harold Fannin, Jr., Bowling Green

The former running back turned tight end has become an unstoppable pass-catching machine during his time at Bowling Green. Fannin topped the 100-catch (117) and 1,000-yard mark (1,555) in 2024 as the No. 1 option in the Falcons' offense. As a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder with soft hands and crafty route-running skills, he is an ideal H-Back/FLEX tight end in a spread offense. Few defenders (linebackers and safeties) have matched his combination of athleticism, wiggle and physicality in the open field, leading to big plays on isolation routes over the middle of the field. With more teams looking for mismatch creators on the perimeter, Fannin is the name to watch as a late riser up the charts.

Offensive Line: Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

The small school standout with five-position flexibility is one of the hottest names on the market. The North Dakota State product is a "plug-and-play" prospect with the experience, technical skills and grittiness evaluators love in a trench warrior. After holding his own against elite competition at the Senior Bowl, Zabel's stock is soaring as a Swiss Army knife-like prospect with Day 1 starter potential.

Edge Rusher: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Few pass rushers have mastered the art of getting to the quarterback like Ezeiruaku. The Boston College standout finished with 16.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, exhibiting a series of maneuvers that keep offensive tackles guessing at the line of scrimmage. With a deadly "dip-and-rip" move complemented by a powered long-arm stab and "ghost" maneuver, Ezeiruaku has an unstoppable signature move and counter that could make him a pass-rushing demon as a pro. Though his "boom-or-bust" style will drive some coaches crazy, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year could intrigue some evaluators looking to add a disruptive pass-rushing specialist to the lineup.

Defensive Tackle: Darius Alexander, Toledo

There is always a place in the league for a blue-collar defensive tackle with prototypical size and a non-stop motor. Alexander checks the boxes as a heavy-handed defender with rock-solid skills as a run stopper and pass rusher. With a bit of time and experience to refine his craft at the next level, the Toledo product could outplay his draft status quickly as a pro.

Linebacker: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

The tackling machine from Oklahoma is the new school "MIKE" linebacker most defensive coordinators covet in the middle of chaos. Stutsman's instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills enable him to play at breakneck speed on the second level. Though questions persist about his coverage skills, the disruptive defender's knack for making plays on the ball could make him an intriguing option as a defensive centerpiece.

Cornerback: Shavon Revel Jr., ECU

It is hard to find a 6-foot-2, 200-pound cover corner with ball skills and polished technique. That's why the football world continues to buzz about Revel's potential as a CB1 despite an injury setback (torn ACL) that prematurely ended his career at ECU. As a rangy defender with prototypical size, length and tools, he is a coach's dream as a potential "shutdown" corner. While his medical exams will ultimately determine his draft status, Revel's impressive game film and intriguing tools could make him a hot commodity in scouting circles closer to the draft.

Safety: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Bigger is not always better regarding safety, but Emmanwori might be the exception as a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder with exceptional playmaking skills. The South Carolina product is a tackling machine with ball-hawking skills as a deep middle defender. As a versatile safety with elite box area skills and centerfielder range, Emmanwori might fly up the charts when the coaches and scouts spend more time studying his game.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share