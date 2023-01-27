National Football League Championship round odds: Best prop bets for Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel, more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL conference championship weekend is here! This means it's time to get in on the action and budget a few bucks for some best bets.

Now, if you're not feeling confident about betting the moneyline or even the spread on this slate of games, there's an entire player prop market to explore. And our FOX Sports betting experts have you covered with the five best player props for this weekend's exciting matchups.

Hopefully, these prop wagers will win you some cash during the championship round. Let's dive into expert picks from Geoff Schwartz , Sam Panayotovich and Jason McIntyre (odds via FOX Bet).

NFC Championship: Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cover against Brock Purdy and the 49ers? FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses the NFC championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. He discusses bets such as the spread, Jalen Hurts touchdowns and more.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (3 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Sammy P: Jalen Hurts to throw an INT (+105 at FOX Bet)

I expect San Francisco's defense to keep Hurts in the pocket.

Everybody knows the NFL MVP favorite is at his best when he's moving about the cabin. Designed runs and broken plays have been a staple in Hurts' breakout season, and you must believe the Niners' D will aim to make him one-dimensional.

They have an outstanding pass rusher in All-Pro Nick Bosa and also possess what I believe is the best linebacking core in the entire NFL. It’s extremely difficult to run on DeMeco Ryans' group [88 yards allowed per game] because their linemen are strong in the trenches and their linebackers cover a ton of space.

There’s a very solid chance that Hurts throws the ball around 35 times — maybe more if Philadelphia trails late — and I think San Francisco’s pressure will force Hurts into a bad decision at some point in the NFC Championship.

It only takes one.

McIntyre: Deebo Samuel Over 74.5 rush + rec yards at FOX Bet

HIstorically, the Eagles' defense has played back and given up the short stuff, with the goal of limiting big plays. Samuel can line up anywhere — outside, slot, backfield. And there’s nobody better than Kyle Shanahan at scheming up mismatches.

Given the fact that Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey both missed two days of practice this week, it’s a fair assumption that if they’re not 100%, Samuel could get double-digit carries, in addition to his usual dose of targets. Samuel led the 49ers in YAC, despite only playing 13 games.

Joe Burrow & Patrick Mahomes top Colin's 10 best players of the AFC Championship Game Colin Cowherd ranks his Top 10 players of the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

McIntyre: Samaje Perine Over 15.5 receiving yards (-125 at FOX Bet)

The Chiefs really struggle to defend running backs, ranking 28th according to Football Outsiders. When they faced the Jaguars in the divisional round last week, Jacksonville had four targets for 25 yards to running backs. In Kansas City's last meeting with Cincinnati, Bengals running back Samaje Perine had six receptions for 49 yards through the air (Joe Mixon was injured). When the Chiefs faced the Colts this season, Indy had eight receptions for 43 yards.

K.C.’s linebackers are a weakness, except Nick Bolton. The Chiefs safeties are more likely to give help to the cornerback against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This means Perine could easily have three or four catches for over 20 yards.

Schwartz: Joe Burrow Over 17.5 rushing yards at FOX Bet

The Chiefs always seem to allow rushing yards to mobile quarterbacks in big games.

They rush the passer with those wide defensive tackle techniques, and they aren't great at tackling quarterbacks when they get close. That opens up a rushing lane directly in front of the QB which allows them to gain yards on third downs. No matter how often this happens, the Chiefs never seem to change.

When the Chiefs faced the Jaguars in last weekend's divisional round, Trevor Lawrence rushed three times for 26 yards. When they played the Bengals in last year's AFC Championship game, Burrow rushed five times for 25 yards. In the earlier meeting this season, Burrow rushed a season-high 11 times for 46 yards.

The rushing total for Burrow is only 17.5 rushing yards, and with a beat up offensive line, I think Burrow will take off rushing more than he'd normally like.

Give me his Over rushing yards for Sunday.

