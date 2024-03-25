National Football League New York Giants owner John Mara 'would support' drafting a QB with No. 6 pick Updated Mar. 25, 2024 6:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants could select … another quarterback.

Giants owner John Mara, who attended the NFL owners meeting on Monday, has given general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll the green light to go after another quarterback in the upcoming draft.

"If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it's worth pick No. 6 or moving up, I certainly would support that," Mara said.

The Giants made headlines last March after the team seemingly went all in on five-year QB Daniel Jones, signing the 26-year-old to a four-year, $160 million extension.

But, after yet another lackluster season that included Jones suffering two serious injuries and a QB carousel with backups Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito, the Giants have been spotted scouting this year's top draft prospects, which include USC's Caleb Williams, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

"I know they're looking at the quarterbacks. You've seen that," Mara said. "They've gone to some of the pro days, we've had some of those guys in. I don't think they're even close to making a final determination yet as to which way we're going to go on that. Those discussions will happen over the next few weeks."

Although the Giants are showing interest in a new quarterback, Mara made it clear that Jones will remain in the QB1 spot if he is healthy, and the financial commitment the team has made to the quarterback will not affect their decision to pursue a new one.

"I don't think it has any effect if they have a conviction on a quarterback and fall in love with a quarterback," he said. "I'm certainly not going to stand in the way of them," Mara said.

Williams, McCarthy, Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels are expected to be among the first quarterbacks snatched up within the first few picks, which currently belong to the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

If the Giants are able to move up from the sixth pick, Mara has full confidence in Schoen and Daboll to make a good decision.

"I let the general manager and head coach build a roster. We've operated the same way for many years here," he said. "If they have a conviction about a player, I'm not going to get involved. I'll question them about it. I'll make them defend their position. But the only time I'm going to get involved and exert any influence is if I think it's a conduct issue off the field. And that has happened. Not with the group but in the past on very rare occasions.

The Giants finished the season third in the NFC East with a 6-11 record. The NFL Draft will be held on April 25-27.

