Giants QB Daniel Jones leaves game vs. Raiders with knee injury; may have torn AL Updated Nov. 5, 2023 7:39 p.m. ET

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the first play of the second quarter with a right knee injury. Based on initial tests, the injury is feared to be a potentially torn ACL, but an official diagnosis is pending with an MRI to come.

Jones went down awkwardly and untouched while dropping back to pass and then grabbed his knee. He might have injured it on the final play of the first quarter, going down on his own before Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby touched him down.

According to FOX's broadcast, Jones told running back Saquon Barkley that his knee went out on him. Jones was taken to the blue injury tent and replaced by Tommy DeVito. He later walked to the locker room with head trainer Ronnie Barnes.

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension with New York in the offseason. This is the second time he has been injured this season. He missed the previous three games because of a neck injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

