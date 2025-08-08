National Football League Brady In Bronze: Patriots Legend Gets 12-Foot Tall Statue, Roasts The Jets Updated Aug. 8, 2025 9:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The best quarterback in NFL history has been etched in stone outside his old stomping grounds.

Prior to their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, the New England Patriots unveiled a statue of Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium on Friday.

The statue is 12-feet tall for Brady's No. 12, which was the quarterback's jersey number during his 20 years with the franchise (2000-19), and features the quarterback with his right fist in the air while holding his helmet with the other hand. Brady, who was in attendance for the event, is the first player to get a statue outside the stadium in Patriots history.

"When I was drafted, I just hoped to make the team. I never dreamed I’ll be standing here two and a half decades later, made of bronze and frozen in time," Brady said. "But actually, it actually feels pretty appropriate given my 40-yard dash time."

In all, the statue is 17 feet, including the five-foot pedestal, representing the 17 AFC East titles the Patriots won with Brady. The six sides of the pedestal represent the number of Super Bowl rings he won in New England.

Brady also used the occasion to take a jab at the New York Jets, the AFC East rival that he beat 31 times during his career.

"This statue isn’t just for Pats fans. It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year," Brady said. "Probably by the second quarter, maybe the third."

Brady also pretended to be interrupted by a call from former coach Bill Belichick giving his opinion of the statue.

"He said there’s still room for improvement," Brady said. "I know that feeling."

A sixth-round pick out of Michigan in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady would become New England's starting quarterback in Week 2 of the 2001 season in the wake of Drew Bledsoe getting knocked out of the game, and the rest is history. In said season, Brady helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XXXVI and later three Super Bowls in four seasons. The Patriots would win three more championships with Brady (2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons), including a 25-point second-half comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The Tom Brady statue at the unveiling ceremony.( Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Brady claimed three NFL MVP awards, three All-Pro honors and 14 of his 15 career Pro Bowl nods with the Patriots. Furthermore, Brady led the NFL in passing touchdowns four times, passing yards three times, passer rating twice and completion percentage once during his stint in New England. He also won 2009 NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors following a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of the 2008 season.

Brady, who won four of his five Super Bowl MVP awards in New England, is first in Patriots history in passing yards (74,571), passing touchdowns (541) and passer rating among full-time starters (97.0). The Patriots were a combined 219-64 in the regular season and 30-11 in the postseason with Brady under center.

Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season, helping the latter win Super Bowl LV and make the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the franchise (2020-22). He's first in NFL history with seven Super Bowl rings.

Brady is entering his second season as FOX's Lead NFL Analyst, with Brady and play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt's first call of the 2025 regular season coming on Sept. 7, as the Washington Commanders host the NFC East-rival New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

