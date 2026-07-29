Myles Garrett Not A Part Of Aaron Donald's 'Difficult' Decision To Return To Rams

Although Myles Garrett is waiting on Aaron Donald's comeback decision just as eagerly as the rest of the Rams, Los Angeles' new superstar pass rusher says he won't attempt to influence Donald's process.

"If he’s here, I’m going to be excited to be his teammate, his partner in crime," Garrett said Wednesday after the Rams’ fourth practice of training camp. "I think we’re going to do great things. But it’s a difficult thing, coming back."

Garrett said he hasn’t spoken to Donald about being teammates during the upcoming season. He's been busy settling in nicely with his new team after the blockbuster trade that brought him to the West Coast from Cleveland — and also inspired Donald to begin a workout program in an attempt to return to NFL shape after 2 1/2 years of retirement.

The 30-year-old Garrett and the 35-year-old Donald have combined to win five of the past nine AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, with Garrett claiming it in two of the last three seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

"I think there’s a lot we can learn from each other," Garrett said. "I’d love to pick his brain on the kind of things he does to attack his matchups, and I think the same could be said vice versa. .… I’ve told him I’d love to learn from him. I’ve watched his tape. Obviously, I think everyone who’s been a rusher from anywhere across the line, they have a lot of respect for him. But I don’t want to push him one way or another."

The edge-rushing Garrett has 125 1/2 career sacks, while Donald racked up 111 from the interior line during his landmark 10-year career, which ended with his retirement in March 2024. Their mutual respect and friendship goes back several years, and Donald's jersey is even displayed in Garrett's home in Texas after the stars did a jersey swap several years ago.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Donald's workouts are "going really well," but he doesn't believe a decision is imminent.

Garrett believes the greatest challenge facing Donald is getting in shape to sustain the NFL tempo of relentless action during games.

"As much as you can try to work yourself back into shape, we get a small taste of it when we come back from the offseason, you’ve got to get your wind and your legs back underneath you," Garrett said. "When you get on the field, things are flying around, you’ve got to find a way to get your conditioning back and slow down the game once more. Someone as great as he is, I think he could definitely come back and do it … for however many games he chooses to play."

Reporting by the Associated Press.