Los Angeles Rams Over/Under Win Total: Is This McVay’s Best Team Yet?

The Los Angeles Rams have won 10+ games in five of the last six seasons, including in three straight years.

In 2025, the Rams won 12 games and finished second in the NFC West behind the Seattle Seahawks, who they ultimately lost to in the NFC Championship in heartbreaking fashion.

However, with a few of the biggest moves in the entire NFL this offseason, Los Angeles is the preseason Super Bowl favorite, as it eyes redemption in 2026.

Let's check out the Rams' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Los Angeles Rams

Over 11.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 11.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

What to know: In 2025, the Rams were close to another Super Bowl run. Including the NFC Championship Game, all six of their losses came by one score, with five decided by four points or fewer. A few costly special teams mistakes in their two losses to the Seahawks potentially cost them the Lombardi Trophy.

However, heading into the 2026 season, the Rams have gone all in. They traded for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and arguably the best player in the entire NFL in Myles Garrett, while also trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie before signing him to a four-year, $124 million extension. The Rams also signed another former Chiefs CB in Jaylen Watson to a three-year deal, reuniting him with McDuffie and rebuilding a secondary that was a glaring weakness in 2025.

The Rams also signed reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford to a one-year, $55 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027 season.

Odds: This upcoming season, Los Angeles is the +100 favorite to win the NFC West, the +295 favorite to win the NFC and the +550 favorite to win the Super Bowl.