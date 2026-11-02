Vikings QB Kyler Murray Has Hamstring Soreness; Status vs. Bills Unclear

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray was under evaluation on Monday for hamstring soreness that developed at Detroit during the team's first defeat of the season.

Murray didn't miss any time in the 19-15 loss, but he was moving gingerly down the stretch on Sunday against the Lions.

Asked whether Murray's availability for the upcoming game against Buffalo was in jeopardy, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said it was too early in the week to speculate about his status.

Murray struggled to find a rhythm for much of the afternoon in Detroit, finishing 17 for 29 for 210 passing yards, a season-high two touchdowns and one interception.

In the five full games he's played this season, the Vikings (6-1) have averaged just 18 points per game. Murray suffered a concussion early in the season opener and was held out the following week.

O'Connell said Murray would remain the starter if he's healthy enough to play. Carson Wentz is the backup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.