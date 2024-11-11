National Football League Most wins in NFL history: Teams with the best all-time regular season records Published Nov. 11, 2024 2:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Consistency and success over the long haul are key to establishing greatness in the NFL . Some teams and players have built legendary careers by stacking up wins year after year. Keep reading for a complete list of teams who have the most total wins in the NFL regular season as of the end of the 2023 NFL season, both by winning percentage and number of games.

Most wins in the NFL (by team, number of games):

Most wins in the NFL (by team, winning percentage):

Which team has the most wins in NFL history?

The Green Bay Packers hold the record for the most wins in NFL history, with 800 wins. However, the team with the highest winning percentage would be the Dallas Cowboys, with a percentage of .576. The Cowboys have won 562 games, lost 413, and tied 6.

