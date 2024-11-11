National Football League
Most wins in NFL history: Teams with the best all-time regular season records
National Football League

Most wins in NFL history: Teams with the best all-time regular season records

Published Nov. 11, 2024 2:02 p.m. ET

Consistency and success over the long haul are key to establishing greatness in the NFL. Some teams and players have built legendary careers by stacking up wins year after year. Keep reading for a complete list of teams who have the most total wins in the NFL regular season as of the end of the 2023 NFL season, both by winning percentage and number of games. 

Most wins in the NFL (by team, number of games):

Herd Hierarchy: Packers return, Chargers bolt up to the Top 10 heading into Week 10 | The Herd

Herd Hierarchy: Packers return, Chargers bolt up to the Top 10 heading into Week 10 | The Herd
ADVERTISEMENT

Most wins in the NFL (by team, winning percentage):

Which team has the most wins in NFL history?

The Green Bay Packers hold the record for the most wins in NFL history, with 800 wins. However, the team with the highest winning percentage would be the Dallas Cowboys, with a percentage of .576. The Cowboys have won 562 games, lost 413, and tied 6.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Nine teams are near-locks; Bears, Bucs fade away

2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Nine teams are near-locks; Bears, Bucs fade away

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes