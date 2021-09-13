National Football League NFL top moments: Ravens take on Raiders in Week 1 Monday Night Football just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Two AFC squads are squaring off in Sin City for the first Monday Night Football matchup of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens traveled to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders to close out Week 1 of the new NFL season.

The Ravens, who finished second in the AFC North last season (11-5), are looking to overcome injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, along with star cornerback Marcus Peters. Meanwhile, the Raiders are looking to get off to a hot start after finishing second in the AFC West last season (8-8).

Here are the top moments from Monday night.

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

Early in the first quarter, Lamar Jackson showed why he is electric with his feet, scrambling and leaving the Raiders defense in his tracks.

Jackson's fancy footwork also caught the eye of one LeBron James, in more ways than one.

On the Ravens' second drive, Ty'Son Williams introduced himself to the Raiders defense and the NFL in a major way with a 35-yard touchdown run.

This is Williams' first career NFL action after spending last season on the practice squad.

There is simply no defending Lamar Jackson, as evidenced by him evading the pass rush to find Marquise Brown for this 10-yard touchdown pass.

After falling behind 14-0, the Raiders finally were able to respond thanks to a Josh Jacobs touchdown run.

