Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers: A Historic Coaching Stint by the Numbers

A historic partnership will end after 19 years.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down from his position, which comes one day after the team's AFC wild-card round loss to the Houston Texans. Tomlin leaves behind an indelible legacy with the Steelers' franchise.

Here's Tomlin's time in Pittsburgh by the numbers (2007-25):

0: The Steelers never had a losing season with Tomlin as their head coach.

1: Under Tomlin, Pittsburgh went a combined 193-114-2 in the regular season. Tomlin's 193 wins are tied with Chuck Noll for the most wins in franchise history.

2: The Steelers appeared in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals and losing Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers.

3: Tomlin is just the Steelers' third head coach since 1969 and their fourth in the Super Bowl era: Bill Austin (1966-68), Noll (1969-91), Bill Cowher (1992-2006) and Tomlin (2007-25).

6: Six-time Pro Bowler and career-long Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 NFL season. In the four years that followed, Tomlin won regular-season games with six different quarterbacks: Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

7: Tomlin's 19 seasons as Pittsburgh's head coach is the seventh-longest head-coaching stint in NFL history and fourth among head-coaching stints that commenced in the Super Bowl era (1966 season-present).

8A: The Steelers won the AFC North eight times.

8B: Pittsburgh won eight playoff games under Tomlin (8-12 in the postseason), which ranks third in franchise history.

10: Tomlin's 193 regular-season wins as a head coach puts him 10th in NFL history.

12A: Pittsburgh made the playoffs 12 times.

12B: The Steelers won double-digit games in 12 seasons.

12C: Pittsburgh had 12 players earn All-Pro honors with Tomlin as its head coach: T.J. Watt, Antonio Brown, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Le'Veon Bell, James Harrison, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Chris Boswell and Miles Killebrew.

62.8: Tomlin's 62.8% regular season winning percentage is first in Steelers' history.

