National Football League Michigan's Jim Harbaugh reportedly meeting with Chargers for second time Published Jan. 22, 2024 2:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will meet with the Los Angeles Chargers for a second interview, per ESPN, as rumors about his potential jump back to the NFL continue to swirl.

The Chargers have long been seen as an ideal landing spot for Harbaugh, who led his alma mater to a 15-0 record and is first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh is deeply familiar with the West Coast after successful stints with San Diego and Stanford in the college ranks and with the San Francisco 49ers in his first stint as an NFL head coach.

Harbaugh has flirted with the NFL in each of the past three offseasons but opted to return to Michigan in both 2022 and 2023. He has led the Wolverines to three straight wins over Ohio State, Big Ten conference titles and College Football Playoff appearances, capped off by this season's triumph over Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington in the CFP Championship Game.

Having reached the pinnacle of college football, and amid another NCAA investigation, now seems like an ideal time for Harbaugh to return to the NFL. He's also had two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, but the Chargers are heavy betting favorites to land Harbaugh as of Monday afternoon. L.A.'s ownership reportedly aims to hire an experienced head coach after first-time head coaches Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn and Brandon Staley were all ultimately unsuccessful with the Chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share