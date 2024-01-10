National Football League Jim Harbaugh next team odds: Chargers remain favorites to land coach Updated Jan. 22, 2024 12:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will he or won't he?

That is the question on every bettor's mind when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and the NFL.

The Michigan coach, former Wolverines quarterback and "Michigan man" has now been interviewed for multiple NFL coaching vacancies, causing his next team odds to shift significantly over the last week.

And now, one franchise is firmly in the lead, as it is set to have Harbaugh in the building for a second time.

Here's a look at the updated betting board.

JIM HARBAUGH'S NEXT DESTINATION ODDS: *

Los Angeles Chargers: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Not the head coach of an NFL team +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50)

Atlanta Falcons: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Any other NFL or NCAA team: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Washington Commanders: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)



* odds as of 1/22/24

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers' odds to land Harbaugh shifted drastically near the end of last week, going from -150 to -300, where they remain going into this week.

Los Angeles is now currently the clear-cut favorite to land the acclaimed coach.

"Herbert and him [Harbaugh] makes a lot of sense," said FOX Sports NFL Insider Peter Schrager. "I think Harbaugh to the NFL happens now. The timing is right. But he needs to be offered the job. So we'll see how it plays out in the next few days, but I think the Chargers are the favorites to land Jim Harbaugh"

Will Jim Harbaugh make a move to the NFL?

Another wrinkle emerged last Tuesday night, as the Falcons tweeted they interviewed Harbaugh to replace the fired Arthur Smith.

The Falcons shot up the betting board after the interview, going from +3000 to +500. Those odds moved to +800 near the end of last week, and have since moved back to +500.

That said, Bill Belichick is currently a big favorite to land the Atlanta job.

Harbaugh is just over a couple of weeks removed from guiding Michigan to its first national title since 1997, and now, the conversation turns to whether he will return to his alma mater as head coach or if he will once again take his talents to the NFL sidelines.

Jim Harbugh interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers

FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young is curious to see if Chargers owner Dean Spanos writes a big enough check to land Harbaugh.

"After going 15-0, winning the National Championship at Michigan, I don't think anybody at Michigan would begrudge him the opportunity to coach in the NFL once again," said Young, host of the The Number One College Football Show podcast. "Interviewing with the Chargers, I think, is interesting for a number of reasons, not the least of which is: I would love to see Dean Spanos spend the kind of money that Jim Harbaugh would be looking for to hire a head coach. Then I would like to see L.A. Chargers fans go, 'Yo dog, where has this been the whole time?'"

Harbaugh played for the San Diego Chargers (1999-2000) at the end of his career. On paper, the Bolts job appears to be the most coveted on the market, considering they have a 25-year-old quarterback who was a Pro Bowler in 2021 in Justin Herbert .

He also spent four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, guiding them to Super Bowl XLVII — where they lost to his brother John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens — and two NFC Championship appearances in his first three seasons. The two sides mutually parted ways after the 2014 season, and Harbaugh then took over at Michigan.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on Jim Harbaugh, the NFL and other sports.

