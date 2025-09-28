National Football League Michael Strahan Questions Jaxson Dart Move: 'Maybe You've Just Got a Bad Dish' Published Sep. 28, 2025 12:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants are making another change at quarterback, but Michael Strahan is questioning if that's the thing that needs to change in East Rutherford.

Strahan pondered if the Giants' decision to move to Jaxson Dart at quarterback and bench Russell Wilson ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers was a good call, expressing some doubt in Brian Daboll's system.

"When you look at other guys who've had challenges in New York and they go to other places and they're playing well, you start to wonder, is it the players or is it the system? What is it? Something's gotta give," the Giants icon said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "You keep on mixing up the ingredients, but maybe you've just got a bad dish."

Of course, Strahan is referring to Daniel Jones, who has helped the Indianapolis Colts get out to a 3-0 start and is among the early favorites to win Comeback Player of the Year. But as Jones is shining in Indy a year after getting cut by New York, the Giants are still dealing with their own quarterback woes. Wilson failed to help the Giants score 10 points in two of his first three starts, leading the team to switch to Dart this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Giants' offensive struggles predate Wilson's tenure at starting quarterback. New York finished with the third worst total offense and the second-worst scoring offense in 2024 with Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock all struggling. This season, New York's total offense ranking is boosted by its Week 2 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Giants rank 27th in scoring offense this year.

Still, as Wilson threw for just 328 yards in the two games that weren't against the Dallas Cowboys, Strahan cautioned Giants fans who are hoping that Dart will immediately change things in New York.

"I'm kind of torn," Strahan said. "I know how tough it is to play in New York. I know all the pressures of New York. We're going to throw this young quarterback in there, and everyone is thinking, ‘Here comes Jaxson Dart, he had a great preseason and he’s going to turn us around. He's going to be the savior.'

"It's not that easy because football's such a difficult sport. You have so many guys around you that you've got to depend on. You need to protect up front. Guys have got to get open in their routes. There's so much."

Fellow FOX Sports NFL analyst Charles Woodson disagreed with Strahan, pointing to the body language of the rest of the Giants' offense by the ed of their 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

"I think it was time," Woodson said. "Watching that game, I just feel like sometimes, I get that a lot of things have to go right, you've got to block and the whole thing, sometimes guys aren't buying into what you're doing. I think the body language starts to talk to you.

"When I see Malik Nabers on the sideline and he's looking slumped over, something's not connecting. When I watch the end of that game, and I watch Russell Wilson – he was living in the past two weeks ago when he was throwing all those bombs against the Cowboys. Then, the last couple of plays, he's throwing bombs into the stands on the 10-yard line."

Strahan made some jokes at Wilson's expense, criticizing the throws he sailed into the stands at the end of that game as well. But he pointed to past Giants quarterback history and what it might say about the team's decision to switch to Dart.

"I just don't want them to throw Jaxson Dart in there and then the media jumps on this kid and then all of a sudden this kid's confidence is ruined. Eli [Maning] got 10 games [on the bench before taking over] for Kurt Warner. Daniel Jones got two games."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share