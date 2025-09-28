National Football League Packers Name Micah Parsons Captain For Cowboys Return Published Sep. 28, 2025 1:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Micah Parsons returns to Dallas on Sunday, but he’s already making his Packers teammates feel at home.

The two-time first-team All-Pro pass rusher invited his new Green Bay teammates to his Dallas home on Saturday night ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. Parsons will also serve as one of the Packers' captains for Sunday's game, Glazer reported.

Green Bay didn't name captains before the season began, opting to name its captains for each game on a week-by-week basis.

Of course, the Packers acquired Parsons in a blockbuster trade in August, a week before the regular season began. But while Parsons requested a trade earlier in training camp as contract extension talks with the Cowboys stalled, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wasn't sure if the star pass rusher would actually get moved in the days leading up to the trade.

"Even though teams knew Micah was on the trade block, there were a lot of teams that were skeptical [and said], ‘The Cowboys aren’t really going to do this,'" Glazer said. "I saw that first hand. A week before this trade, I was actually at Packers camp and general manager Brian Gutekunst walked over knowing I was just at Cowboys camp, saying, ‘They really aren’t going to trade him, are they?' I said, ‘Guty, they are trading him.’

"Brian Gutekunst, to his credit, got very aggressive. He knew that if that was true, a lot of teams were going to start jumping in for a feeding frenzy right before the season, and he was going to cut it off and give them a full-priced offer."

That full-priced offer was two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who'll also go up against his former team on Sunday. Clark wants people to remember that, too.

"Look, I did a lot of great things in Green Bay, but I'm being overlooked," Clark told Glazer on Saturday. "Everyone's talking about Micah, I've done some great things for great people. But this week, I want to show that they traded the wrong guy."

So far, it appears the Packers have gotten the better end of that deal. Parsons has recorded 1.5 sacks and six QB hits through the first three weeks, helping Green Bay's defense allow just 14.7 points per game despite seeing limited snaps in the first couple of games.

Clark, meanwhile, has a sack and 10 tackles through the first three games. But the Cowboys' defense ranks 30th in yards allowed and 27th in scoring amid their 1-2 start.

