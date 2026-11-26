It took one game for Micah Parsons to question the legitimacy of the Green Bay Packers' defense.

Following the Packers' Wednesday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Parsons, who was making his season debut after tearing an ACL and meniscus in December of last season, laid waste to the team's defensive character.

"I've put a lot into the game. I've put a lot into the film room. I've put a lot into knowing my job and others' responsibilities and wanting more communication. I just want that same thing reciprocated. And I think the last part is we need to figure out who's going to be a dog or not," Parsons said in his postgame press availability, according to WFRV Local 5.

"That's just the reality of it. To me, to be honest – and this is around the league – if someone can line up 50 times and run down your mouth, and you don't have an answer for it, that's accountability. That's just how I really feel about it. I wasn't even able to get on the field because of it, because they didn't want to waste my plays on first and second downs. I think the whole thing is just bad.

"We got to figure out who's going to play with us and who's playing against us at this point, because every quarter, every minute, every down matters, and we've got to figure out who's in this for the long haul and who's in it for the ride."

After playing to a 13-13 tie at halftime, the Packers didn't score in the second half.

Parsons, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, logged one sack in the 26-13 loss. Last season, he totaled 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 41 combined tackles across 14 games.

In all, the Packers gave up 373 total yards to the Rams, including 241 yards on the ground, 184 of them coming from Rams running back Blake Corum. Los Angeles opened the second half with a 14-play, 8:02 minute touchdown drive and possessed the ball for 40:40 altogether.

Green Bay's defense is 21st in the NFL this season in opponent rushing yards (122.8 per game), 17th in opponent points (22.5 per game), 14th in opponent total yards (326.5 per game), seventh in opponent passing yards (203.6 per game) and is tied for sixth in sacks (30.0).

The defeat dropped Green Bay, which has lost its last two games and three of its last five, to 6-5. If the playoffs began Thursday, the Packers wouldn't be in the mix.

Next up for the Packers is a road bout against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 6 (1 p.m. ET on FOX).