National Football League Dallas Cowboys Superstar Micah Parsons Requests Trade Updated Aug. 1, 2025 2:31 p.m. ET

Everything is just fine in Dallas. Dak Prescott is back from a season-ending hamstring injury, the Cowboys have a new offensive playmaker in wide receiver George Pickens, and Micah Parsons has now requested a trade.

Parsons posted a lengthy statement to X on Friday, saying that he "no longer" wants to be in Dallas after "doing everything" he could to show that desire and has "submitted" a trade request to Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones.

This comes mere hours after a report from The Athletic detailed how the Cowboys' relationship with Parsons, who seeks an extension with his rookie deal expiring after the 2025 NFL season, "has deteriorated to the point" where Parsons "is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team."

The report also stateed that the Cowboys believed they were close to a deal with Parsons earlier this year, as he negotiated directly with Jones. That said, Parsons considered those to be loose contract talks and had his agent step in to proceed with such conversations, with Jones then refusing to speak to the star defensive end's agent. The two sides are "far apart" on a deal. Parsons has been present in Dallas but not participating in practices.

As for potential Parsons contract models, defensive end Myles Garrett (four-year, $160 million deal with the Cleveland Browns) and linebacker T.J. Watt (three-year, $123 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers) signed new extensions with their respective teams this offseason that reset the pass-rusher market.

Last season, Parsons totaled 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 43 combined tackles in 13 regular-season games; he missed four weeks due to an ankle injury. Parsons ranked fourth among edge defenders with a 91.6 pass-rush grade, sixth with a 90.0 overall grade and 72nd with a 65.5 run-defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, has registered 12-plus sacks in each of his four seasons in the NFL.

The Cowboys had two prolonged contract negotiations last offseason with Prescott and wide receiver and four-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. Dallas ultimately extended Lamb (four-year, $136 million deal) in the week following their 2024 preseason finale and extended Prescott (four-year, $240 million deal) on the morning of Week 1 of the regular season.

Dallas opens its 2025 preseason on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 9 and opens the regular season on the road against the NFC East-rival and defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

