Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City.

Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.

Watson, who is not expected to play for the Texans in 2021, is currently listed as the No. 3 quarterback in Houston behind Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills. He has asked to be traded and only minimally practiced with the Texans since reporting to camp in July.

Miami's alleged interest in the three-time Pro Bowler got Colin Cowherd thinking about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and his future with the franchise. Is Miami unhappy with the former Alabama standout?

In the 2020 regular season, the 23-year-old rookie completed 186 of 290 passing attempts (64.1%), good for 1,814 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Would Watson be an upgrade?

On Wednesday's " The Herd ," Cowherd, who has said he thinks Miami might gamble on a Watson trade, decided to take that question a bit further. He played a game called "Tua or Who-A?" to gauge how he'd compare Tagovailoa to various QBs around the league, choosing the signal-caller he'd feel more confident with for the next three years.

Some of his picks might surprise you. Here's how the list shook out.

1. Cam Newton, cut by the New England Patriots

Pick: Tua

Cowherd's take: "Cam's on the decline, and I think you have to kind of have a certain offense for Cam that plays up his running ability. I think there's more versatility for Tua."

2. Mac Jones , Patriots

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Mac Jones has a healthier body than Tua. He was more accurate at Alabama, little bit bigger. He's got a little bit better arm. I'd probably take Mac."

3. Zach Wilson , New York Jets

Pick: Tua

Cowherd's take: "This will surprise people. I would take Tua. … I think Zach Wilson's ceiling is higher, but the Jets are a mess, and so I don't think we're gonna see the best of Zach Wilson. I think we're gonna see [him] for the next three years in a rebuild, with a coach we're not sure can coach and an owner that's impetuous and impatient."

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Burrow is much more capable of throwing the ball down the field. I think Burrow's a better athlete. I mean, let's be honest about this: Burrow, behind a bad offensive line, had 300-plus yards passing [in] five of his 10 starts as a rookie, so Burrow's gonna throw the ball … I like that."

5. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Baker Mayfield's a better quarterback. Last year, he finally had a competent coach. His passer rating was 95. Say what you want about Baker Mayfield — he's got an All-Star team offensively, and he's more than capable. The minute [Kevin] Stefanski said, ‘We’re not gonna ask you to throw it 40 times. We're gonna play within a system,' Baker was pretty good."

6. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Carson Wentz is a much better athlete — bigger, stronger, faster. Before last year, Wentz had three seasons of 20-plus touchdown passes and 90-plus passer rating. Carson Wentz … is a big-time athlete, who got sideways last year mentally, and Frank Reich, I think will get him back on track."

7. Trevor Lawrence , Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Yeah, not close. Trevor Lawrence, to me, he's a generational prospect. There's nothing he doesn't do better than Tua."

8. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Pick: Tua

Cowherd's take: "I think Tua's got a little better arm. Teddy is 4-11 in his last 15 stars. … I think Tua's got a little more juice to his game."

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Not close. … Herbert [is] 6-foot-5, runs, huge arm. … What Herbert did behind the worst-rated offensive line is – I'm not sure anybody but Mahomes could do it, and I'm not sure Patrick could. The kid broke every record behind a coach that's been fired and an offensive line that [has] three new starters this year."

10. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Daniel Jones is a bigger player, faster. Now, he's got a turnover issue, but I will say this: Daniel Jones throws a beautiful deep ball. In fact, he had the highest passer rating in the league last year — that includes Mahomes and Josh Allen — of balls thrown over 20 yards. … And he's got some deep threats now. Daniel throws the ball downfield. Tua tends not to."

11. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Pick: Tua

Cowherd's take: "I would take Tua. … I think he's just a more natural thrower of the football. Jalen Hurts … completed 52% of his throws, which was the lowest for quarterbacks that had 100-plus attempts. With Jalen, I've always felt — even if you set things up — it's inartistic. He's not a natural, easy thrower. … Hurts to me, it always feels like a struggle for the basic, 12-, 15-yard passes."

12. Justin Fields , Chicago Bears

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Fields is not only a bigger, stronger athlete, but Fields has been hurt in his career and played through it. I think they're different players. I think one guy is all athleticism and sometimes can be a little inaccurate. I think the other guy's accurate, but I question the size and the arm and the athleticism."

13. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Pick: Tua

Cowherd's take: "I think Tua's situation is better for the next three years. Tua will win more games and complete more passes the next three years. Better O-line, too."

14. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "Sam's gonna have a very good year. Sam's bigger, stronger. Sam is a playmaker; Tua's not a playmaker. Now, that doesn't mean he's gonna win a lot of games this year, but Darnold's got … his best supporting cast offensively."

15. Trey Lance , San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Who-A

Cowherd's take: "It feels like Justin Fields. Trey just needs snaps."

Watch Cowherd's full breakdown below.

