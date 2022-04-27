National Football League Melvin Gordon inks new one-year deal with Broncos 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Melvin Gordon is rejoining the Denver Broncos on a one-year, $5 million deal.

The seven-year vet will suit up for his third season as a member of the Broncos, as he re-ups with the squad on a new deal that will include several unspecified performance bonus incentives.

Gordon started all 16 games for the Broncos last season and registered 918 yards on 203 totes (4.5 yards per carry) and eight TDs. He also caught 28 balls for 213 yards and two TDs out of the backfield.

The two-time Pro Bowler will split carries with second-year man Javonte Williams, who nearly had 1,000 yards on the ground as well, with 903 total yards on 203 carries (4.4 YPC). Williams scored four rushing TDs during his rookie campaign. He was named to the All-Rookie team for his efforts. Gordon and Williams will again lead the depth chart, while Mike Boone remains third in the category.

Gordon will also re-link with Russell Wilson, with whom he took handoffs from back in 2011 while both were members of the Wisconsin Badgers. Wilson quickly took to Twitter to express his excitement about the new contract.

Gordon has led the Broncos in rushing in each of the past two seasons and scored 20 touchdowns during his tenure with the team.

