National Football League
McDaniels, Carr, Adams at odds about Raiders' effort vs. Colts
National Football League

McDaniels, Carr, Adams at odds about Raiders' effort vs. Colts

1 hour ago

In a postgame press conference after Las Vegas' 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Derek Carr became visibly emotional while expressing his displeasure with the ongoing effort put forward by his teammates to win games, saying that he wished "everybody in that room felt the same way about this place" that he does.

Superstar receiver Davante Adams echoed Carr's thoughts, questioning whether enough guys "are fully bought in" this season.

"It’s just a matter of executing when it’s time," Adams said, via The Athletic. "It means playing a complete game, every minute of the game, giving it everything you’ve got. … It’s doing your job and making the plays when you’re called on and get the opportunities, and we just don’t do that at a high enough level right now."

On the other side, head coach Josh McDaniels was singing a much different tune, telling the media Monday that he didn't "have any issue with the effort."

On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down why he thinks the Raiders will turn things around this season.

"The Raiders don't have a history in recent decades of a strong culture, so when you bring a [Bill] Belichick assistant in … maybe it just takes a year," Cowherd said. "The Raiders have the talent. … Here's the thing I like — they're not bailing. … They're all-in. They're just losing. Winning is hard in this league, and it's even harder when upstairs is a mess. … I feel a lot better as a Raider fan today than a Bronco fan. … Take a deep breath."

What's next for Raiders after loss to Colts?

What's next for Raiders after loss to Colts?
Colin Cowherd shares what the Silver and Black must do moving forward.

In Week 10, the Colts defense came up with a fourth-down stop at its own 16-yard line with 52 seconds remaining to seal the deal. It was the Raiders' sixth one-score game of the season.

Las Vegas is last in the AFC West with a 2-7 (.222) record, including 0-5 on the road. The Raiders have just a 1% chance to make the playoffs, which they've missed in 16 of the past 19 seasons.

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday attempted to quiet growing questions about whether McDaniels' job is in jeopardy amid the tough start.

"As far as Josh goes, I have no issues," Davis said, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. "I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract? I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. You have to look at where we came from and where we’re going."

When asked whether he considered McDaniels the long-term answer as coach, Davis said, "Why wouldn't I?"

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 10 top plays: Commanders face Eagles on Monday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 10 top plays: Commanders face Eagles on Monday Night Football

45 mins ago
Were Cowboys exposed in loss to Packers?
National Football League

Were Cowboys exposed in loss to Packers?

46 mins ago
Barkley, Saturday, Toney shine; Cowboys, Bills give games away: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Barkley, Saturday, Toney shine; Cowboys, Bills give games away: NFL notes and analysis

2 hours ago
Bills tumble, Dolphins rise in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
National Football League

Bills tumble, Dolphins rise in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

3 hours ago
Weekend gambling recap; Josh Allen injury causes huge line movement
National Football League

Weekend gambling recap; Josh Allen injury causes huge line movement

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes