National Football League McDaniels, Carr, Adams at odds about Raiders' effort vs. Colts 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In a postgame press conference after Las Vegas' 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Derek Carr became visibly emotional while expressing his displeasure with the ongoing effort put forward by his teammates to win games, saying that he wished "everybody in that room felt the same way about this place" that he does.

Superstar receiver Davante Adams echoed Carr's thoughts, questioning whether enough guys "are fully bought in" this season.

"It’s just a matter of executing when it’s time," Adams said, via The Athletic. "It means playing a complete game, every minute of the game, giving it everything you’ve got. … It’s doing your job and making the plays when you’re called on and get the opportunities, and we just don’t do that at a high enough level right now."

On the other side, head coach Josh McDaniels was singing a much different tune, telling the media Monday that he didn't "have any issue with the effort."

On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down why he thinks the Raiders will turn things around this season.

"The Raiders don't have a history in recent decades of a strong culture, so when you bring a [Bill] Belichick assistant in … maybe it just takes a year," Cowherd said. "The Raiders have the talent. … Here's the thing I like — they're not bailing. … They're all-in. They're just losing. Winning is hard in this league, and it's even harder when upstairs is a mess. … I feel a lot better as a Raider fan today than a Bronco fan. … Take a deep breath."

What's next for Raiders after loss to Colts? Colin Cowherd shares what the Silver and Black must do moving forward.

In Week 10, the Colts defense came up with a fourth-down stop at its own 16-yard line with 52 seconds remaining to seal the deal. It was the Raiders' sixth one-score game of the season.

Las Vegas is last in the AFC West with a 2-7 (.222) record, including 0-5 on the road. The Raiders have just a 1% chance to make the playoffs, which they've missed in 16 of the past 19 seasons.

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday attempted to quiet growing questions about whether McDaniels' job is in jeopardy amid the tough start.

"As far as Josh goes, I have no issues," Davis said, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. "I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract? I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. You have to look at where we came from and where we’re going."

When asked whether he considered McDaniels the long-term answer as coach, Davis said, "Why wouldn't I?"

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more