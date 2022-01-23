National Football League Matthew Stafford's heroics rescue Rams, top Tom Brady's Bucs 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What. A. Game.

In the first half of the NFC divisional bout between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles looked like it was going to chug on to the NFC Championship Game like a runaway freight train.

L.A. took a 20-3 lead into halftime, a position in which most teams might feel comfortable. But when a man named Tom Brady is taking snaps on the other side, no lead is safe, and L.A. found that out the hard way as its 27-3 third-quarter lead morphed into a 27-27 tie late in the fourth quarter.

The rally was aided by a series of miscues from the Rams, including a Cam Akers fumble that set up a game-tying score from Leonard Fournette with just 42 seconds remaining.

It just so happened though, that 42 seconds was all Matthew Stafford needed. The Rams QB found Cooper Kupp streaking up the sideline for his first pass completion of the decisive drive, before dialing up a deep shot to the same target, who sped to the 12-yard line as time waned from the clock to set up a short-yardage FG attempt.

Gay had more than enough leg to convert the kick this time, and L.A. snuck out of Tampa with a massive sigh of relief, punching a ticket to next week's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Stafford finished the heart-pounding affair with 366 passing yards on a 28-for-38 clip, two passing TDs, and one rushing score, plus the ever-important game-winning drive.

And his late theatrics were wholly needed, given his team's gaffes. The Rams committed four turnovers, the most they committed all season, and the team had never won a game in the Sean McVay era when committing at least four turnovers (0-6 since 2017).

They're just the fourth team since 2000 to escape a playoff matchup with a win while turning the ball over at least four times. Previous units were 3-49 (.058) since 2000 when surrendering four or more TOs in playoff contests.

If there was ever a time to make history, this was it, and in the biggest spot of his career thus far, Stafford showed exactly why L.A. gave up so much to acquire him — Jared Goff, two first-round picks, one third-round pick — from Detroit this past offseason.

He's already made history by disposing of the GOAT, and he'll look to continue his unique tour de force next week against San Francisco. But right now, L.A. is riding high off the heels of a momentous win, and Stafford is a team hero.

