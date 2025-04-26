National Football League Matthew McConaughey celebrates Eagles' draft pick of Texas S Andrew Mukuba Published Apr. 26, 2025 7:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles did all right, all right, all right in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So say the so-called draft experts?

Try Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey.

The Eagles selected safety Andrew Mukuba out of Texas in the second round, giving him an inside track to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was traded weeks after the Super Bowl win.

The selection was championed on social media by McConaughey, the actor and noted Longhorns fan. Mukuba is an Austin, Texas, native and former four-star recruit who started 31 games over three seasons for Clemson before he transferred to Texas.

"It’s really hard to find cover safeties and guys who have the ability to come down and play over the slot, play in the middle of the field, have natural instincts, play the ball," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "He’s got ball skills. He plays with mentality and this guy — he plays an Eagles brand of football.

"I think for us, the value fit the need right there."

Mukuba, who was born in Zimbabwe and said Saturday that he goes by Drew, said he had several conversations at Clemson with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, who spent most of his career with the Eagles. He noted that Dawkins remained a popular fixture in Clemson, South Carolina — as well as Mukuba's new home.

"I know they love him here, too," Mukuba said.

Mukuba had at least one other Eagles connection — he was roommates for one season at Clemson with Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Philadelphia Bulldogs

The Eagles keep stockpiling former Georgia Bulldogs. They added linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. in the fifth round.

Mondon, who had racing and reckless driving charges against him dismissed last year, joins some familiar faces on the Eagles. Philadelphia already has Jalen Carter, Lewis Cine, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Azeez Ojulari, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith from Georgia.

The Eagles gave defensive coordinator Vic Fangio plenty of rookies to work with. In the fourth round, they selected defensive tackle Ty Robinson, a five-year starter at Nebraska. In the fifth, they took UCF cornerback Mac McWilliams.

New QB

The Eagles are set at quarterback with Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and backup Tanner McKee. They added depth when they drafted Syracuse's Kyle McCord in the sixth round (181st overall).

McCord, from nearby Mount Laurel, New Jersey, led the FBS last season with 4,779 yards passing, a total that broke Deshaun Watson’s ACC single-season record. He made the AP’s all-bowl team after passing for 453 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

Before that, McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns as the Orange beat then-No. 6 Miami (Fla.), 42-38, in the regular-season finale, knocking the Hurricanes out of the ACC title game.

McCord started his career at Ohio State. He passed for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2023.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

