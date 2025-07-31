National Football League How Do Mahomes, Burrow Stack Up At QB? 'Madden NFL 26' Top 10 Players By Position Published Jul. 31, 2025 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If you were to ask those who determine the player ratings for "Madden NFL 26," they would say that Patrick Mahomes isn't a top-three quarterback entering the 2025 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs star earned the fourth-highest overall rating among quarterbacks in "Madden NFL 26" as the top 10 player ratings at each position were unveiled on Thursday. Mahomes, who received a 95 overall rating, trails Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (99), Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (99) and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (97). Allen and Jackson were previously unveiled as two of the members in the "99 Club" on Monday.

The 95 overall rating is the lowest Mahomes has had in "Madden" since "Madden NFL 23." It's also just the second time in the last six years that he wasn't in the "99 Club" when the game was released. Even though Mahomes was able to lead the Chiefs to a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, he threw for a career-low 3,928 yards in 2024. He also matched his career-worst in touchdown passes (26), but he missed two-plus games due to injury when he set his previous low mark in touchdown passes.

As for the three quarterbacks ahead of Mahomes, Allen and Jackson battled it out for MVP last season, finishing in first and second, respectively. Burrow, meanwhile, led the league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43).

While Mahomes has the fourth-best rating among the quarterbacks, there is a drop-off after him. Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams has the fifth-best overall rating at quarterback at 88.

Most of the top-rated players at each position were essentially unveiled when the "99 Club" for "Madden NFL 26" was introduced on Monday. Saquon Barkley, who'll appear on the cover of "Madden NFL 26," is the highest-rated running back with a 99 overall rating. Derrick Henry is right behind him with a 98 overall rating.

At wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson and his former LSU teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, also earned 99 overall ratings. Detroit Lions standout Amon-Ra St. Brown has the next highest rating at the position with a 96.

George Kittle leads the way among tight ends. He has a 98 overall rating, while Travis Kelce has the second-best overall rating at the position at 93.

Among offensive linemen, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is the highest-rated player at that grouping. He was named to the "99 Club" earlier in the week. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, formerly a member of the "99 Club," had the second-best rating among offensive linemen (97).

Defensively, Myles Garrett was already unveiled as the top edge rusher when he was included in the "99 Club" announcement. Micah Parsons wasn't too far behind, though. He received a 98 overall rating, putting him in the upper echelon of pass rushers. As T.J. Watt and Maxx Crosby are the next two pass rushers around him, Parsons is the only player among the top four at his position who hasn't received a contract extension this offseason. He's currently seeking a new deal from the Cowboys.

Elsewhere along the defensive front, Chiefs mainstay Chris Jones and New York Giants standout Dexter Lawrence II have the top overall rating among defensive tackles (97). At linebacker, Fred Warner of the 49ers is the top-rated player at the position (97), with Roquan Smith of the Ravens behind him (94).

In the secondary, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II is the top-rated cornerback. He received a 97 overall rating, with rising New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzlaez placing second at the position (95). At safety, Jessie Bates II of the Atlanta Falcons (95) edged out Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers (93).

You can check out the top 10 rated players at each position below (overall ratings in parentheses). "Madden NFL 26" will be available to play on Aug. 14, but those who purchase the game via Early Access will be able to play the game as early as Aug. 7.

Quarterbacks

Top 10 quarterbacks in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

1. Josh Allen (99)

2. Lamar Jackson (99)

3. Joe Burrow (97)

4. Patrick Mahomes (95)

5. Matthew Stafford (88)

6. Jared Goff (87)

T7. Justin Herbert (86)

T7. Jalen Hurts (86)

T9. Baker Mayfield (85)

T9. Jayden Daniels (85)

Running backs

Top 10 runningbacks in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

1. Saquon Barkley (99)

2. Derrick Henry (98)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs (95)

4. Christian McCaffrey (94)

5. Bijan Robinson (92)

6. Joe Mixon (91)

7. Josh Jacobs (90)

8. James Cook (89)

T9. Jonathan Taylor (88)

T9. Kenneth Walker (88)

Wide receivers

Top 10 wide receivers in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

T1. Ja'Marr Chase (99)

T1. Justin Jefferson (99)

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (96)

T4. CeeDee Lamb (95)

T4. Tyreek Hill (95)

6. Terry McLaurin (94)

T7. Mike Evans (93)

T7. A.J. Brown (93)

9. Drake London (91)

10. Davante Adams (90)

Tight ends

Top 10 tight ends in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

1. George Kittle (98)

2. Travis Kelce (93)

3. Trey McBride (92)

4. Mark Andrews (91)

5. Brock Bowers (90)

6. David Njoku (89)

7. T.J. Hockenson (88)

8. Dallas Goedert (87)

9. Sam LaPorta (86)

10. Evan Engram (85)

Offensive linemen

Top 10 offensive linemen in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

1. Lane Johnson (99)

2. Trent Williams (97)

T3. Penei Sewell (96)

T3. Tristan Wirfs (96)

T3. Jordan Mailata (96)

6. Quinn Meinerz (95)

T7. Creed Humphrey (94)

T7. Chris Lindstrom (94)

T7. Laremy Tunsil (94)

10. Joe Thuney (93)

Edge rushers

Top 10 edge rushers in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

1. Myles Garrett (99)

2. Micah Parsons (98)

T3. T.J. Watt (96)

T3. Maxx Crosby (96)

5. Nick Bosa (95)

6. Aidan Hutchinson (93)

7. Trey Hendrickson (92)

8. Danielle Hunter (91)

9. Josh Hines-Allen (90)

10. Will Anderson Jr. (89)

Defensive linemen

Top 10 defensive linemen in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

T1. Chris Jones (97)

T1. Dexter Lawrence II (97)

3. Derrick Brown (95)

4. Cameron Hayward (94)

T5. Vita Vea (93)

T5. Nnamdi Madubuike (93)

7. Jeffrey Simmons (92)

8. Quinnen Williams (91)

9. Jalen Carter (90)

10. DeForest Buckner (88)

Linebackers

Top 10 linebackers in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

1. Fred Warner (97)

2. Roquan Smith (94)

3. Bobby Wagner (91)

4. DeMario Davis (90)

T5. Lavonte David (88)

T5. Zack Baun (88)

7. Foyesade Oluokon (87)

T8. Dre Greenlaw (86)

T8. Bobby Okereke (86)

10. Devin Lloyd (85)

Cornerbacks

Top 10 cornerbacks in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

1. Patrick Surtain II (97)

2. Christian Gonzalez (95)

T3. Sauce Gardner (94)

T3. Trent McDuffie (94)

T3. Jalen Ramsey (94)

6. Derek Stingley Jr. (93)

7. Marlon Humphrey (92)

8. Jaire Alexander (91)

9. Denzel Ward (90)

10. Jaylon Johnson (89)

Safeties

Top 10 safeties in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy via EA Sports)

1. Jessie Bates II (95)

T2. Derwin James Jr. (93)

T2. Xavier McKinney (93)

T4. Budda Baker (92)

T4. Minkah Fitzpatrick (92)

6. Antoine Winfield Jr. (91)

T7. Kyle Hamilton (90)

T7. Kerby Joseph (90)

9. Brian Branch (89)

10. Harrison Smith (88)

