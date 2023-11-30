National Football League Machine Gun Kelly offers Chiefs' Travis Kelce $500K to play for Browns Published Nov. 30, 2023 3:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Travis Kelce is in the middle of a four-year, $57 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Machine Gun Kelly still made an offer he hoped the All-Pro tight end couldn't refuse: Jump to the Cleveland Browns for $500,000 and free breakfast.

The rapper, who grew up in Cleveland, recently made an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, and pitched for the Chiefs star to "come home."

Kelce grew up in Westlake, Ohio, roughly a half-hour from Cleveland. The Kelce brothers both played collegiate ball at Cincinnati. Still, Travis didn't take Kelly up on the offer.

"I'm not gonna lie, situation is pretty good in Kansas City," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce, an eight-time Pro Bowler, has reeled in 70 receptions for 732 yards and five touchdowns this season and is on pace for his eighth consecutive 1,000-plus receiving yard season.

The Chiefs are 8-3, fresh off a 31-17 win on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce and the Chiefs hit the road to face the Green Bay Packers (5-6) on Sunday night. As for the Browns, they're 7-4, but they lost last week and are playing the rest of their season without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is out with a broken bone in his shoulder.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Travis Kelce Cleveland Browns Kansas City Chiefs

share