National Football League Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh equates first day of training camp to 'being born' Published Jul. 24, 2024 7:36 p.m. ET

Day 1 of NFL training camp reminds Jim Harbaugh of the day he was born. Yes, you read that correctly.

On Wednesday, the newly-minted Los Angeles Chargers head coach spoke to the media during his first day of training camp after 10 years away from the league, expressing his excitement as only Harbaugh can.

"It feels like being born. Feels like coming out of the womb," Harbaugh began.

"It's like you're in there. You're comfortable and safe. And now, poof! You're out and you're born. Lights are on. It's bright … just feels good to have it happen," the former Michigan head coach proclaimed.

After nine years in Ann Arbor, the 60-year-old coach returned to the NFL after leading the Wolverines to a 15-0 season and a national championship.

The Bolts open their 2024 season with a matchup on Sept. 8 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

